Dauphiné crashes, abandons leave question marks for contenders ahead of Tour

For many riders planning on starting the Tour de France later this month, coming through Saturday’s crash-marred Critérium du Dauphiné stage unscathed will seem a victory in itself.

Primož Roglič, Steven Kruijswijk (both Jumbo-Visma), and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) were among those left injured in a dramatic day in France, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) also hitting the deck though coming through with only minor wounds.

With Kruijswijk confirmed to have dislocated his shoulder, the Dutchman’s anticipated Tour de France start is likely over, and though Roglič and Buchmann have both sustained lesser injuries, the spills will undoubtedly dent their fine-tuning ahead of this year’s Grand Boucle.

Meanwhile, in Italy, Bora-Hansgrohe star Max Schachmann was hit by a car when racing toward the finish of Il Lombardia, coming away with a fractured collarbone.

Roglič took pause in his team car immediately after the crash though soon got back on his bike. Photo: James Startt.

Roglič went into stage 4 of the Dauphiné Saturday morning holding the race’s leader’s jersey and a position at the very top of the list of favorites for this summer’s Tour. The Slovenian crashed in unknown circumstances midway through the stage and staggered into a teamcar, looking ready to abandon.

However, the Vuelta a España champion rallied, and was towed back to the action by teammate Wout van Aert. While Roglič finished the stage without losing time he was nursing road rash across his knee, shoulder, and both hips.

“It was a hard crash for Primoz. He was a bit groggy at first. Luckily, he was able to recover quickly and he pushed through the pain,” team sports director Grischa Niermann said after the stage.

“We need to assess the injuries tonight and see how things are going in the morning. Despite all the setbacks, we have done a good stage. But that setback is predominant at the moment.”

A dislocated shoulder leaves Kruijsijk’s Tour start unlikely. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

While Jumbo-Visma was optimistic that Roglič will take to the start of Sunday’s final stage in Megève, his teammate Kruijswijk is likely to be away from competition for some time after dislocating his shoulder. The Dutchman crashed on the opening descent of the day, along with Buchmann and Pinot.

Both Pinot and Kruijswijk’s teammate Tom Dumoulin questioned the use of the potholed and gravelly Plan Bois descent, with the latter stating it “was a disgrace that that descent was in a race” and that it “does not belong in cycling.”

We had trained on this downhill in July,” Pinot added. “We thought it was impossible for a bike race to pass on a road like that. It is possible on a mountain bike, but on a road bike, it is not possible.”

Buchmann also abandoned the stage and was later confirmed by his team to have suffered a “large hematoma,” while Pinot finished the stage with minor scratches and bruises.

Lets go for a drive…. WTF pic.twitter.com/UTuy8RHEjG — José Been (@TourDeJose) August 15, 2020

Just a few hours after Lennard Kämna took victory dramatic stage in the French Alps, Jakob Fuglsang was racing toward Il Lombardia victory in Como, Italy.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s budding talent Schachmann was in the final five kilometers of the race and headed toward a seventh-place finish when a car turned onto the parcours. The German champion collided heavily with the stray vehicle, and despite fracturing his collarbone, struggled to the finish line to claim his top-10 slot.

Schachmann is slated to be starting the Tour as a stage hunter for Bora-Hansgrohe and key workhorse for Buchmann. With the Tour due to start in 13 days, the 26-year-old’s start is now in question. The UCI is launching an investigation into how the incident happened.

Bernal abandon precautionary, insists Team Ineos

Bernal had looked a little off the pace in the final kick in stage 3 and was confirmed by teammates to have been suffering. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tour de France champion Egan Bernal abandoned Saturday’s stage before the race even rolled out of Ugine due to a back complaint.

Team sport director Gabriel Rasch insisted that the move was a precaution to ensure that the young Colombian was tip-top for his yellow jersey defense.

“He had a back injury that he’s had before as well, so we wanted to make sure that we had enough time between here and the start of the Tour to treat it properly and make sure he’s 100 percent for the start in Nice,” said Rasch. “He rode back to the hotel and he could have done the stage today for sure.”

Bernal’s abandon meant that three of last year’s Tour top-four finishers and the reining Vuelta a España champion all failed to make it to the finish at the Megève Altiport Saturday. It will now be a race against time for them to convalesce in time for this year’s Grand Départ, August 29.