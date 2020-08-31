Custom yellow, then green Stages Dash computers for Kristoff at the Tour de France

As with riders, sponsors enter the Tour de France with high hopes of what could be. Every stage brings the potential of a stage win or the possibility of a rider wearing the leader’s jersey for the overall, the King of the Mountains, the Points competition, or the Best Young Rider competition. And with that comes the opportunity to celebrate with color-themed gear.

Before this year’s Tour, Stages Cycling’s marketing directory Sean Coffey had custom editions made of the company’s Dash M50 computer. So far, his work has paid off on back-to-back days at the Tour.

Stages’ Sean Coffey made custom computers before the Tour. Now he is enjoying watching Kristoff put them to use in France. Photo: Sean Coffey

Alexander Kristoff of the Stages-sponsored UAE Emirates squad won the first stage of the 2020 Tour de France, putting him in the yellow jersey for stage 2, when he started the day with a fresh complement of yellow gear, including a yellow-highlighted Stages Dash.

Then, after Julian Alaphilippe won stage 2 and took the yellow jersey, Kristoff moved into the green jersey — and had a fresh green Stages Dash to match, along with green bar tape, green gloves, green helmet, and even a green mask.

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) starts stage 3 resplendent in green. Photo: Getty Images

Coffey had the yellow and green painted, but the polka-dot versions he did by hand.

“They’re all powder-coated and then finished to ensure original fitment on the Dash since powder is thick and clearances are tight,” Coffey said. “The polka dot one is handmade by yours truly.”

Stages is running a Dash computer giveaway today to celebrate.

Kristoff has a custom mount for his Stages Dash. Instead of the stock mount clipping onto the side of the metal frame, he is using a twist-on mount affixed to the bottom. Photo: Courtesy UAE Emirates

“We’ll give away a yellow and a green Dash — and more if they keep those jerseys or win them back — but the polka-dot one is for team only, it’s a little too DIY,” Coffey said.

Kristoff is also running a custom mount for his Stages Dash. The stock mount option snaps onto the metal side of the computer, not a bottom attachment the way Garmin and Wahoo computers attach. Kristoff has affixed a bottom mount to his Dash to connect it to a twist-on mount that bolts onto the bottom of his integrated Deda bar/stem.