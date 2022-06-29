COVID strikes team of defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

COPENHAGEN (VN) — Tadej Pogačar is losing a key helper on the flats at the Tour de France after Italian rider Matteo Trentin returned a COVID-19 diagnosis Wednesday.

Trentin, who was expected to provide Pogačar with support in the stage 5 run across the cobbles, is out of the race.

Marc Hirschi will replace him.

“Unfortunately Matteo Trentin tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t start this year’s Tour de France,” a press note read. “Though disappointed he feels well and is not displaying any symptoms at this point. Marc Hirschi will step-up to take his place in the team.”

COVID-19 continues to impact the Tour peloton just days ahead of Friday’s start.

Tim Declerq (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was also removed from the Tour lineup, and the lead sport director at Jumbo-Visma is also sidelined with a coronavirus diagnosis.