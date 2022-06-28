COVID-19 strikes at the Tour de France: Tim Declercq out after positive test

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tim Declercq will miss the Tour de France after returning a positive test for COVID-19.

The Belgian was set to form part of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s team for the Tour with the race starting on July 1 in Copenhagen.

The news of the Declercq’s positive case was first reported by Sporza with Patrick Lefevere confirming the news in a series of text messages to VeloNews.

Florian Sénéchal will take Declercq’s place, leaving Mark Cavendish as the next reserve rider on the team’s list.