COVID-19 strikes at the Tour de France: Tim Declercq out after positive test
The Belgian domestique is out days before the race starts.
Tim Declercq will miss the Tour de France after returning a positive test for COVID-19.
The Belgian was set to form part of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s team for the Tour with the race starting on July 1 in Copenhagen.
The news of the Declercq’s positive case was first reported by Sporza with Patrick Lefevere confirming the news in a series of text messages to VeloNews.
Florian Sénéchal will take Declercq’s place, leaving Mark Cavendish as the next reserve rider on the team’s list.
