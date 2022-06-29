Chris Froome within 10-15 watts of his Tour de France winning form in threshold test

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Chris Froome has stated that he is within 10-15 watts of his Tour de France winning form after undergoing a threshold test on the Col de la Madone. In a video posted on his Youtube account the four-time Tour de France winner talked about his continued build up towards this year’s race and his recovery from a recent illness that saw him drop out of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Froome isn’t heading into this year’s Tour de France with any public aspirations of a GC bid, with his entire Israel Premier Tech team set to hunt stage wins throughout the race.

That said, Froome, who is racing his second Tour since his career-threatening crash at the Dauphiné in 2019, has never been this close to his best ever form since the accident. What’s more, he has also reached his targeted weight of 67 kilograms. His weight at the Tour de France in 2017, when he last won the race, was 68 kilograms.

“I’m happy with that,” he said in his video. “If I can trust these numbers then I’m within 10 to 15 watts of where I’ve been previously. What was interesting was that I got further in comparison to other tests that I’ve done, so I’m moving faster uphill.”

“Losing weight and doing hill climbs go hand in hand. It’s the only way to get ready for races.”