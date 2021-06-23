Chris Froome expecting open battle for Tour de France yellow jersey

Chris Froome is expecting an open battle for GC at the Tour de France.

Froome will be going to the Tour without GC ambitions for the first time since 2012 as he continues to recover from a horrible crash in 2019. Instead, he will be performing the role of road captain when the race tips out of Brest this weekend.

The four-time former champion has still been looking with interest at this year’s crop of hopefuls, including his former Ineos Grenadiers team, and he doesn’t see a clear favorite ahead of the start Saturday.

“I wouldn’t point to just one guy,” Froome said in a video press conference Wednesday. “I’m sure I’ll miss some here but if you just look at [Tadej] Pogačar, last year’s winner, he doesn’t seem to be slowing down, [Primož] Roglič I’m sure is in fantastic shape and he has a great team around him, and Ineos has got multiple leaders.

“There’s no one guy that stands out above anyone else. I think it’s going to be an exciting race for GC.”

Froome has not ridden the Tour de France since his accident at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2019. He watched the race from a wheelchair while he recovered from the long list of injuries he sustained in the heavy impact, while he failed to earn selection for last year’s race.

Until the Israel Start-Up nation team was finally announced last week, Froome was not guaranteed a place in the squad’s starting eight. Following two years away from the race that made his name, there is a sense of nervous excitement and anticipation for the 36-year-old as he patiently waits to make his comeback.

“I’m excited and I’m waiting anxiously for the start and hoping that I can give the best I can to support the team and to use my experience in the race to keep [Michael Woods] out of trouble,” Froome said.

“After two years away, I have certainly been missing it. From a recovery point of view, from the accident that has been the motivator for me wanting to get back to the Tour de France. It’s special to be able to do that now.”

Back to where it all began

It seems fitting then that Froome will make his comeback at the 2021 edition of the race, which will begin in Brest. The city in Brittany was swapped in as a late replacement for Copenhagen due to the Danish city hosting four games of the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 soccer competition this summer.

Brest was where Froome began his Tour de France career back in 2008 when he made his debut with the Barloworld team. There is some symmetry in his approach to this year’s race to his first attempt 13 years ago.

“I’m really excited for this year’s up and coming start in Brest, especially given that Brest was where I first discovered the Tour de France back in 2008 as a neo-pro,” Froome said. “In a funny kind of way, I’m heading back to the Tour de France with a similar mindset as back in 2008. I’m looking to gain something through racing the Tour de France and hopefully, it will be a stepping-stone for me to get back to my former level of racing. So, I’m really happy to be back on the start-line this year and to be putting my recovery process behind me.”

Froome is hoping to get more from the Tour de France this year than just getting a big result, though a result of some form would be welcomed. The three-week race is an opportunity to build upon the work he has done in recovering from his 2019 accident.

He has previously admitted that he tried to get back to the top too quickly, without taking care of his recovery. Two years on, he believes that he has pushed past the recovery phase and he is now looking to rediscover his form.

“I’m seeing improvements and gains, which is certainly helping me. This season, I had to take a step backward to go forwards, in terms of really focussing on getting that left-right balance again, which is something I don’t think I had done last year even though I was racing,” Froome said.

“It’s an ongoing process. In terms of recovery, I’m very happy with where I’m at in terms of left-right leg balance. From that side of things, I can put that behind me. At the moment, I’m a lot more focused on the work on the bike and I’m trying to get back to my former level having missed so much racing from the downtime after the accident and then into the COVID lockdown last year.

“I’m confident that the recovery from the accident is behind me and now it’s about regaining my former racing condition.”