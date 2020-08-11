Canyon Ultimate CFR boasts special-use carbon

The Canyon Ultimate CFR (Canyon Factory Racing) builds on the success of the super-light Ultimate CF Evo Disc which has seen WorldTour success under Team Movistar and Canyon-SRAM.

The ultra-light climber is fabricated from ultra-high-modulus carbon not commonly used in bicycle construction. In a press release, Canyon states that it, “initially had to be granted exclusive permission by the Japanese Ministry of Defense just to gain access to it.”

The new climbing bike from the German manufacturer weighs 675g for the frame and 285g for the fork. When decked out with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 (including FC-R9100-P power meter), 50mm DT Swiss ARC 1100 DICUT wheels, and Canyon components, the Ultimate CFR Disc Di2 might come in at 6.5kg (14.33 pounds)— .39kg below the 6.8kg UCI minimum bike weight.

Canyon Ultimate CFR Disc EPS Photo: Canyon

For those looking to shed even more weight, a Campy build will be available, with a Super Record EPS group and DT Swiss PRC 1100 25Y Anniversary wheels that could bring the bike’s weight down to 6.2kg. For pricing and availability for the Campagnolo build, contact Canyon.