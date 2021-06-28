Caleb Ewan out of Tour de France with broken clavicle, Peter Sagan banged up

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) both went down in a brutal crash within sight of the finish line Monday in the crash-marred stage 3 at the Tour de France.

The Australian appeared to clip the wheel in front of him, causing him to take out Sagan as he fell. The brawny Slovakian fell on top of Ewan in a high-impact crash on the final bend.

Ewan was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance, and officials confirmed reports of a broken collarbone. Sagan was able to finish, but also suffered cuts and scrapes.

“I think his collarbone is broken, then it’s finished,” Lotto-Soudal teammate Thomas De Gendt told Eurosport.

Oh no, Caleb Ewan took out Peter Sagan near the finish line #TourDeFrance 2021 pic.twitter.com/oyIRI2C14T — Norm Tweeter (@TweeterNorm) June 28, 2021

Bora-Hansgrohe reported that Sagan suffered some heavy blows and scrapes to his hip, but is expected to start Tuesday’s fourth stage.

Several crashes marred the finale Monday, and riders’ nerves were frayed at the finish line. GC favorites Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) crashed hard, and defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) lost time after being caught up behind the mayhem.

Narrow roads and a technical finale created nerves in the bunch as the GC teams and sprinter trains jockeyed for position.

“It’s been like this for last the 10 years,” De Gendt said. “The first time we did the Tour, we crashed in the first day, the second day, and the third day. It’s always nervous when the GC teams and the sprinter teams all want to be on the front line. There is just not enough room for all those people. Once it starts to twist and turn, they hit each other’s wheel, and crashes happen.”

#TDF2021 We have an unfortunate update about @CalebEwan 😰 Following his crash, Caleb is forced to leave the race due to a right collarbone fracture. More news to follow. 📸Facepeeters pic.twitter.com/yobvLJ4l0U — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) June 28, 2021

There are reports that several riders approached the race jury about moving the so-called “safe zone” at 3km to go — when GC times are taken in the case of crashes or mechanicals – and move it out to 8km to go in order to ease the tension in the closing kilometers. The rule was not rescinded.

“It could be a good effect, then the GC teams will not be there in the downhill,” De Gendt said of changing the ‘safe zone.’ “They are still there until 10km to go, it doesn’t really change that much until there, and the two big crashes happened before that. I don’t think it changes that much.”

🇫🇷 #TDF2021 MEDICAL UPDATE: @petosagan sustained a hematoma and deep cut on his hipp. but he should be ok to start tomorrow 🤞 pic.twitter.com/39nemAC3sj — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) June 28, 2021

The bad news will put an end to Ewan’s quest to win stages in all three grand tours. The Australian won two stages at the Giro d’Italia before leaving the race to prepare for the Tour.

Sagan lost out on an early chance to take points to try to win an eighth green jersey. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) leads the competition with 80 points, with Sagan in 13th with 24 points.