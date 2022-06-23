Bora-Hansgrohe unveils Tour de France swap out kit

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Bora-Hansgrohe will be racing in a new kit at the Tour de France.

The new kit features a white base with blocks of the team’s usual green base color layered over it. The red accent color used on the normal kit also makes its way over to the new design.

It’s not uncommon for teams to temporarily change their kit designs for big events like the Tour. Under UCI rules, teams are allowed one change per season, so most save the opportunity for cycling’s biggest stage, the Tour de France.

Jumbo-Visma announced its Tour de France kit back in April, a jersey inspired by Dutch painters Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh.

EF Education–EasyPost made the Giro d’Italia its stage for an alternative kit during the 2020 and 2021 editions, ostensibly to avoid confusion between its pink jersey and the races leader’s jersey. However, the team wore its normal kits, which are still pink, for the Italian grand tour this year , leaving open the possibility of the team also racing in a special kit for the Tour.

