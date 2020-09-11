Bauke Mollema crashes out of Tour de France

Trek-Segafredo co-captain Bauke Mollema has abandoned the Tour de France.

The Dutchman was brought down in a crash also involving GC contenders Nairo Quintana (Arkea- Samsic) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) midway through stage 13 Friday. Mollema’s team has yet to confirm the extent of his injuries.

Quintana and Bardet were able to ride on, though the Frenchman had a swathe of road rash down one side and was looking unsteady on his feet after striking his head.

Mollema, 33, had gone into the stage just off the pace of a tightly-packed group of 11 riders battling at the top of GC. Sitting in 13th overall, Mollema was 2:31 down on race leader Primož Roglič, with his Trek-Segafredo teammate Richie Porte in 11th overall at 1:53.

Friday’s stage into Puy Mary was set to see fireworks and a shake-up of the GC rankings. The tough roads of the Massif Central have unfortunately already narrowed down the GC field.