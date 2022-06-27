Bahrain-Victorious has houses raided on the eve of Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Several staff and riders at Bahrain-Victorious had their houses searched by police ahead of the Tour de France this year. The searches were conducted across several countries.

The team would not comment as to which riders and staff had their properties searched the reports have indicated that Milan Erzen, the team manager, had his home in Slovenia raided.

Erzen did not return any calls when contacted by VeloNews, while his understudy Vladimir Miholjević initially denied the accusations when contacted by VeloNews earlier in the day.

However, the team reversed its position several hours later with a withering statement against the raids and the motives behind them.

“Some riders and staff of team Bahrain Victorious had police search their homes today before their departure to the Tour de France,” the team said in a statement.

Last year, during the Tour de France the team had their hotels raided by the French police with over 50 plain-clothed police officers taking part in the raids. No doping charges were brought against the team to date but the investigation continues.

“Team Bahrain Victorious always works based on the highest standards of professionalism in sports, including the integrity of all professional members and competitors. The team cooperates constructively in all procedures and with all competent institutions. The investigation into the members of the team, which started almost a year ago and did not yield any results, continues just before the start of the most important cycling race, the Tour de France, and damages the reputation of individuals and Team Bahrain Victorious. Due to recent investigations, the team feels the timing of this investigation is aimed at intentionally damaging the team’s reputation.

“The house searches experienced today by members from team Bahrain Victorious represent a continuation of the investigation process that began during the team’s successful performances at last year’s Tour de France. Bahrain Victorious were the only team in the Tour de France under investigation during the race last year.

“At no time, and so far, have the team been informed of the progress, results or received any feedback about the investigation from the Marseilles Prosecutor’s Office. Bahrain Victorious has repeatedly requested access to the file or acquaintance with the state of investigation but without success.”