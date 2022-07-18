Astana-Qazaqstan lags in last in Tour de France prize money

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Astana-Qazaqstan continues to lag in the race for the Tour de France prize money through two weeks of racing.

The team earned 2,340 euros through 15 stages, slotting it in last place in the haul of 599,350 euros doled out to 22 teams so far in the 2022 Tour.

Leading the way is Jumbo-Visma, with three stage wins and several days in the yellow and green jerseys earning the team 111,350 euros so far.

Ineos Grenadiers, which leads the team competition and won at Alpe d’Huez with Tom Pidcock, is second with just more than 50,000 euros.

UAE Team Emirates is third, thanks in part to Tadej Pogačar’s two stage wins, with 45,950 euros.

EF Education-EasyPost has moved up nicely in the second week thanks to a stage win from Magnus Cort and some other top results, with 44,250 euros.

Prize money is doled out daily based on placings, jerseys, and other primes. The lion’s share of prize money will be awarded with the final podiums in Paris on Sunday, with nearly 2 million euros still to be awarded in the final week.