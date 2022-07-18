Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Astana-Qazaqstan lags in last in Tour de France prize money

Jumbo-Visma leads among 22 teams with the lion's share of prize money to be awarded Sunday in Paris.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Astana-Qazaqstan continues to lag in the race for the Tour de France prize money through two weeks of racing.

The team earned 2,340 euros through 15 stages, slotting it in last place in the haul of 599,350 euros doled out to 22 teams so far in the 2022 Tour.

Leading the way is Jumbo-Visma, with three stage wins and several days in the yellow and green jerseys earning the team 111,350 euros so far.

Ineos Grenadiers, which leads the team competition and won at Alpe d’Huez with Tom Pidcock, is second with just more than 50,000 euros.

UAE Team Emirates is third, thanks in part to Tadej Pogačar’s two stage wins, with 45,950 euros.

EF Education-EasyPost has moved up nicely in the second week thanks to a stage win from Magnus Cort and some other top results, with 44,250 euros.

Prize money is doled out daily based on placings, jerseys, and other primes. The lion’s share of prize money will be awarded with the final podiums in Paris on Sunday, with nearly 2 million euros still to be awarded in the final week.

Prize money through two weeks of racing at the Tour de France. (Photo: ASO)

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo