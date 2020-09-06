Active Pass: Live webinar with VeloNews reporters at the Tour de France

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Members of the new VeloNews Pass and Active Pass — we have a treat for you on Monday.

We are hosting an exclusive webinar using the video chat service Zoom with Andrew Hood and James Startt, our two reporters attending the 2020 Tour de France. And we want you to join and ask your most pressing questions about the race. The 30-minute webinar will take place on Monday, September 7 at 1pm EST (11 a.m. MST). If you have a moment to step away from your Monday morning work calls, we’d love to have you join!

And we want you to come with your questions. There are plenty of talking points around the race, from the Ineos Grenadiers vs. Jumbo-Visma heavyweight battle, to the COVID-19 precautions, to the efforts of Peter Sagan to win an eighth green jersey. And Tadej Pogačar’s rapid rise has enthralled us over the past two stages.

Similar to our daily Active Pass roundtables, Andrew and James will answer your inquires about the Tour de France. Space is unlimited. To join the webinar, simply click on the Zoom link below at 1pm EST on Monday.

We look forward to seeing you on Monday!

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M5F41vHdSSibonB3NTdwJQ