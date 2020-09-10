Active Pass: Join our second Tour de France webinar on Monday, September 14

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Members of the new VeloNews Pass and Active Pass — we have another treat for you this coming Monday, September 14.

We are hosting another exclusive webinar using the video chat service Zoom with Andrew Hood and James Startt, our two reporters attending the 2020 Tour de France. We held our first webinar this past Monday, and thanks so much to the readers who participated! We fielded your questions on Peter Sagan, Wout van Aert, and the looming climbs in the Alps, and we generally had a great time meeting with you all!

Again, we want you to ask your most pressing questions to James and Hoody about the Tour de France. The 30-minute webinar will take place on Monday, September 14 at 1pm EST (11 a.m. MST). If you have a moment to step away from your Monday morning work calls, we’d love to have you join!

Come with questions! There are plenty of talking points as we head into week three, from the heavyweight battle between Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma, to Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan’s new rivalry, to the impact of the Col de la Loze on the action.

Space is unlimited. To join the webinar, simply click on the Zoom link below at 1pm EST on Monday.

We look forward to seeing you on Monday!

https://zoom.us/j/93410899019