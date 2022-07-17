A second protest blocks the road during stage 15 of the Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Five days after the Tour de France was halted due to climate protesters, and on a day when the extreme weather protocols were activated due to soaring temperatures of 40 degrees C (104 degrees F), the race passed another protest on Stage 15 but did not stop this time.

With 65 km still to race, the breakaway — comprised of Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikkel Honoré (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) — passed by flares, which were in the road, and were urged to slow down by the motorbike outrider in front.

Several protestors lay in the road, as during Stage 10, and were dragged to the verge by the police. The road was cleared in time to allow the peloton to pass through a few minutes later and a neutralization was avoided.

It is not yet clear what they were protesting about, although they used the same tactics as the group urging more climate action on Tuesday.

Race radio announced that the race would continue, and the peloton reached the same spot with little incident.