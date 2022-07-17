Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

A second protest blocks the road during stage 15 of the Tour de France

Unlike on Stage 10, the race continued after police dragged protestors from the road.

Five days after the Tour de France was halted due to climate protesters, and on a day when the extreme weather protocols were activated due to soaring temperatures of 40 degrees C (104 degrees F), the race passed another protest on Stage 15 but did not stop this time.

With 65 km still to race, the breakaway — comprised of Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikkel Honoré (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) — passed by flares, which were in the road, and were urged to slow down by the motorbike outrider in front.

Also read: Tour de France stage 10 held up by climate protest

Several protestors lay in the road, as during Stage 10, and were dragged to the verge by the police. The road was cleared in time to allow the peloton to pass through a few minutes later and a neutralization was avoided.

It is not yet clear what they were protesting about, although they used the same tactics as the group urging more climate action on Tuesday.

Race radio announced that the race would continue, and the peloton reached the same spot with little incident.

