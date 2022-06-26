Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Tour de France

Tour de France

4,400 road signs, 1,800 balance bikes, 100 percent carbon offset: The numbers behind the 2022 Tour de France

Stats released by race organizers shed light on the beast that is the biggest bike race in the world.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

How many gendarmes, police officers and firefighters does it take to keep the Tour de France rolling?

Some 28,000.

At least, that’s according to a new set of data released by race organizers the ASO.

The recently published “Key figures for the 2022 Tour de France” factsheet sheds light on the operational, commercial, and increasingly sustainable beast that is the Grande Boucle.

A small army of security and safety officials governs nearly 3,400km of race route. More than 4,000 bright yellow signs point the peloton the way toward Paris. Close to 500 staffers help dispense tat and trinkets from a 150-vehicle publicity caravan.

Also read:

And with the growing focus on sustainability and social equality, the Tour isn’t just about racing, selling, and partying any more.

The Tour’s “Bicycle for all” program offered 2,800 bikes to underprivileged children. Some 1,800 kiddies’ balance bikes have been handed to primary schools in a push to promote green transport solutions to the next generation.

And according to ASO, a full 100 percent of the carbon emissions choked out by hundreds of non-electric team cars, race motos, and publicity trucks have been offset as part of the race’s ongoing commitment to “clean up.”

There’s a deep mine of data to pour over that lays bare the full burden of the world’s biggest bike race.

Take a look for yourself:

Stay On Topic

promo logo