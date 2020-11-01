2021 Tour de France route: Three summit finishes and two time trials

Two individual time trials totaling 58km, three summit finishes, and two climbs up and over Mont Ventoux in one stage — that’s part of what’s in store for the 2021 Tour de France.

Tour officials revealed details of the 2021 route Sunday evening in Paris.

The 2021 Tour starts in Brest in northwest France on June 26 and features the first of two individual time trials in stage 5. The course loops east toward the Alps, with stages at Le Grand Bornand and Tignes at the end of the first week. After a rest day, the Tour will feature a stage with two climbs up and over the iconic Mont Ventoux on stage 11, but finish in nearby Malaucene.

The route then pushes south for three hard stages in the Pyrénées, with a second rest day in Andorra, before a 31km time trial in Saint-Emilion. Starting earlier than normal to make room for the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Tour ends in Paris on July 18.

Highlights include 58km of individual time trials, the most since 2013, and three summit finishes, at Tignes in the Alps, and Col de Portet and Luz-Ardiden in the Pyrénées. There is also the unique stage 11, with two passages over Mont Ventoux on the same day.

Route of the 2021 Tour de France:

Stage 1, June 26 : Brest – Landerneau, 187km

Stage 2, June 27 : Perros Guirrec – Mur de Bretagne Guerledan, 182km

Stage 3, June 28 : Lorient – Pontivy, 182km

Stage 4, June 29 : Redon – Fougeres, 152km

Stage 5, June 30: Change – Laval, 27km (individual time trial)

Stage 6, July 1: Tours – Chateauroux, 144km

Stage 7, July 2: Vierzon – Le Creusot, 248km

Stage 8, July 3: Oyonnax – Le Grand Bornand, 151km

Stage 9, July 4: Cluses – Tignes, 145km

July 5: Rest day in Tignes

Stage 10, July 6: Albertville – Valence, 186km

Stage 11, July 7: Sorgues – Malaucene, 199km

Stage 12, July 8: Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux – Nimes, 161km

Stage 13, July 9: Nimes – Carcassonne, 220km

Stage 14, July 10: Carcassonne – Quillan, 184km

Stage 15, July 11: Ceret – Andorra la Vella, 192km

July 12: Rest day in Andorra

Stage 16, July 13: Pas de la Casa – Saint-Gaudens, 169km

Stage 17, July 14: Muret – Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col du Portet), 178km

Stage 18, July 15: Pau – Luz Ardiden, 130km

Stage 19, July 16: Mourenx – Libourne, 203km

Stage 20, July 17: Libourne – Saint-Emilion 31km, (individual time trial)

Stage 21, July 18: Chatou – Paris 112km

Total: 3,383km