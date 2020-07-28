2021 Tour de France dates shuffled

The Tour de France has announced an update to the 2021 schedule, and will now go on a week earlier than originally scheduled.

The UCI with the support of the ASO has announced that the Tour will start a week earlier than originally planned. The new dates on the calendar are now June 26 through July 18.

This change is in line with the announcement of the 2021 UCI calendar which accommodates the postponed Olympic games.

“To avoid an overlap of the Olympic road cycling races (July 24, 25, and 28) with the Tour de France (initially scheduled for July 2 – 25), the French stage race will end on July 18, the weekend before the first weekend of the Olympics ”, confirmed the UCI.

With the date change, the Grands Départs planned for Copenhagen, Denmark will not be possible, as this would conflict with previously scheduled European football matches.

The Tokyo Olympic Games cycling events will run July 23 to August 8, with the men’s road race occurring on the first Saturday in this block.

The calendar reshuffling cascades into September, and will also affect the Vuelta a España, now slated for a week later (August 14 – September 5), and the European championships (September 11 – 12).