100% offers up its yearly dose of Peter Sagan style
These limited edition sunglasses feature white and gold color scheme, which the seven-time green jersey champ says is a reflection of his personality and racing style.
Just in time for the Grand Départ of the 2020 Tour de France, 100% has bestowed upon the Peter Sagan fans a white and gold limited-edition run of the 100% Speedcraft, S3, and S2 sunglasses.
These Peter Sagan Limited Edition sunglasses feature a soft gold mirror lens that offers a broad, unobstructed field of view.
The Speedcraft offers 360-degree visibility and protection in the most extreme racing conditions, claims the eyewear manufacturer which got its start in motocross.
The lower-profile 100% S2 may be slightly more versatile and ideal for everyday wear across a wide range of sports.
Each of the three Peter Sagan limited edition model sunglasses will retail for $220.
“For me, working with 100% isn’t just about having the most advanced optics in the peloton, it’s also about being able to collaborate on unique designs like the white/gold collection,” Sagan said. “These sunglasses are a reflection of my personality and the way I race. It’s the fifth time we’ve collaborated on special edition eyewear and they keep getting better. I can’t wait to wear them at the Tour de France.”
100% has also debuted a Peter Sagan Limited Edition 24-karat gold Speedtrap sunglass, with 24-karat gold-coated performance lens. Only 50 of these sunglasses will be produced, with proceeds benefiting the Challenged Athlete Foundation.
As one of the winningest Tour de France riders of all time, Sagan has an array of personalized and branded gear including bikes, apparel, and shoes from Specialized.
Stage 1 of the 2020 Tour de France is one for the sprinters, so look for Sagan at the front in these distinguishing sunglasses.