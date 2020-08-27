100% offers up its yearly dose of Peter Sagan style

Just in time for the Grand Départ of the 2020 Tour de France, 100% has bestowed upon the Peter Sagan fans a white and gold limited-edition run of the 100% Speedcraft, S3, and S2 sunglasses.

These Peter Sagan Limited Edition sunglasses feature a soft gold mirror lens that offers a broad, unobstructed field of view.

Related:

The Speedcraft offers 360-degree visibility and protection in the most extreme racing conditions, claims the eyewear manufacturer which got its start in motocross.

The lower-profile 100% S2 may be slightly more versatile and ideal for everyday wear across a wide range of sports.

100% Peter Sagan limited edition sunglasses kit. Photo: 100%

Each of the three Peter Sagan limited edition model sunglasses will retail for $220.

“For me, working with 100% isn’t just about having the most advanced optics in the peloton, it’s also about being able to collaborate on unique designs like the white/gold collection,” Sagan said. “These sunglasses are a reflection of my personality and the way I race. It’s the fifth time we’ve collaborated on special edition eyewear and they keep getting better. I can’t wait to wear them at the Tour de France.”

100% has also debuted a Peter Sagan Limited Edition 24-karat gold Speedtrap sunglass, with 24-karat gold-coated performance lens. Only 50 of these sunglasses will be produced, with proceeds benefiting the Challenged Athlete Foundation.

100% Peter Sagan 24-karat gold limited edition. Photo: 100%

As one of the winningest Tour de France riders of all time, Sagan has an array of personalized and branded gear including bikes, apparel, and shoes from Specialized.

Stage 1 of the 2020 Tour de France is one for the sprinters, so look for Sagan at the front in these distinguishing sunglasses.