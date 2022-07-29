Yellow or green, Marianne Vos is set to finish the Tour de France Femmes in color

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

ROSHEIM, France (VN) — Marianne Vos has been saying that her Jumbo-Visma squad came to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift just to target stage victories.

Now, with two of them, and four days in the yellow jersey, “it’s actually more than a dream come true,” the Dutch legend told the media after winning Friday’s stage into Rosheim.

Vos celebrated her 242nd career win on Friday, cementing a legacy that is already well-worn in the history books.

Although the entire Tour caravan has gotten used to seeing the so-called “GOAT” in yellow, with two mountain stages looming as the race’s denouement, the maillot jaune could slip from the Dutchwoman’s hands after Saturday’s 3,000 meters of climbing.

Tour de France Femmes stage 6: Marianne Vos bosses bunch sprint while wearing yellow

However, on Friday Vos had a cagier reply to whether she was certain the jersey would go to someone else than the “we have to be realistic” she offered after Wednesday’s stage.

“Looking at the profile of tomorrow and Sunday, it’s definitely another kind of race tomorrow and Sunday,” she said. “For us, up front, we were aiming for a stage victory and that worked out on Monday. And now a second one in the yellow jersey is already more than we could have dreamed of or expected. But I’ll try to recover as good as I can to go into the final weekend.”

The next question, of course, was whether the multi-time world champ and Olympian would finish the race in green. With fifth her worst finish so far during this Tour de France Femmes, the Dutchwoman has a sizeable 76-point advantage over Lorena Wiebes in green.

Taking a healthy lead in the points qualification into the final two days, Vos looks to summit the Planche des Belles Filles in the maillot vert.

It begs the question — was that also part of the plan?

“It’s not an accident,” Vos said. “We were aiming for stage victories and we knew by doing that then, of course, you try to be there up front every day. So, aiming for the green jersey is also costing a lot of energy along the way. We wanted to spend the energy right and put the focus on the stage victory. But yeah of course along the way taking those points it’s really nice to be in this position in the green jersey classification now going into the final weekend.”

No matter which color Vos finishes the Tour de France Femmes in, she’ll be wearing the jersey of a champion.