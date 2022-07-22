Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Run Up, an online documentary series aimed at growing awareness and interest in women’s pro cycling, returns with the third and final episode of its second season, highlighting the preparation of riders and staff from Trek-Segafredo and Liv Racing Xstra ahead of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Also watch: The Run Up – the storylines behind the Paris-Roubaix Femmes

The inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift begins in Paris on July 24. The eight-day stage race will begin with a circuit on the Champs-Elysees, and ends with a summit finish on La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have our own Tour de France and I’m really looking forward to racing it,” said Thalita De Jong, Liv Racing Xstra rider. “The Tour de France Femmes presents a tremendous opportunity to grow our sport and to elevate women in cycling. Fans of cycling won’t want to miss The Run Up as this next episode will focus on how we are getting ready for one of the pinnacle events in our careers.”