Video highlights: Tour de France Femmes stage 8

The finale of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift played out with another tough mountain stage on Sunday. The day’s route took the rider to the dirt road at the top of La Super Planche des Belles Filles, the scene of a big climbing class at the men’s Tour de France earlier this month.

The race leader Annemiek van Vleuten had started the day with a commanding lead in the general classification but ran into some unexpected complications when she had to make multiple bike changes during the stage.

Other riders had struck out earlier on and were trying to build a sufficient lead before the GC favourites had their big showdown on the final climb.

Watch what was another day of great racing in the video highlights below.