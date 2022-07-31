Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France Femmes

VeloNews Events Tour de France Femmes
Tour de France Femmes

Video highlights: Tour de France Femmes stage 8

The final day of racing saw more superb climbing action.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The finale of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift played out with another tough mountain stage on Sunday. The day’s route took the rider to the dirt road at the top of La Super Planche des Belles Filles, the scene of a big climbing class at the men’s Tour de France earlier this month.

The race leader Annemiek van Vleuten had started the day with a commanding lead in the general classification but ran into some unexpected complications when she had to make multiple bike changes during the stage.

Other riders had struck out earlier on and were trying to build a sufficient lead before the GC favourites had their big showdown on the final climb.

Watch what was another day of great racing in the video highlights below.

Stay On Topic

promo logo