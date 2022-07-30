Become a Member

Become a Member

Tour de France Femmes

VeloNews Events Tour de France Femmes
Tour de France Femmes

Video highlights: Tour de France Femmes stage 7

The first of two days in the high mountains upended the general classification.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There was a complete reshuffling of the general classification in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Saturday, with the queen stage of the race featuring a ferocious 127.1-kilometer course between Sélestat and Le Markstein.

Three category one climbs put the peloton under serious pressure and saw the race leader on the back foot almost right away, as well as the rider who started the day in the green jersey.

Two riders went clear early on and the day’s big story came out of that initial move.

See what was a day of great racing in the video highlights below.

