Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

Video highlights: Tour de France Femmes stage 6

The hilly stage presented sprinters their final opportunity of the race.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

After the longest stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift yesterday, Stage 6 presented a hillier 129km day from Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Rosheim with a pair of category 3 and category 4 climbs.

Once again it was a race to the finish between the break and the peloton as sprinters looked to seize their final opportunity of the race. Tomorrow, the GC battle heats up in earnest with the first of two mountain stages to conclude the eight-stage race.

And crashes once again played a role in the outcome of the race today, with two-time stage winner Lorena Wiebes crashing and losing out on another chance at sprinting, and with it her shot at takin over the green jersey.

Watch the full highlights from stage 6 below.

 

 

 

