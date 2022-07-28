Video highlights: Tour de France Femmes stage 5

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Thursday’s stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was a marathon day at 175.6km. A flat stage, it offered one more excellent opportunity for sprinters to snag a win before heading into a hilly stage 6 where another break could succeed, followed by a weekend of climbing.

As with any day in the Tour, anything can happen and a break tried its luck. With about 45km to go, a massive pileup took down dozens of riders from the chasing peloton, leaving the medical car with a backlog of riders to treat and adding to the list of abandons. But despite the incident, the peloton regrouped and reeled in the break with mere kilometers remaining, setting up another day for the sprinters.

Watch these video highlights to see how it all played out.