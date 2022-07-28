Become a Member

Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

Video highlights: Tour de France Femmes stage 5

The Tour's longest stage gave the sprinters an opportunity to shine.

Thursday’s stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was a marathon day at 175.6km. A flat stage, it offered one more excellent opportunity for sprinters to snag a win before heading into a hilly stage 6 where another break could succeed, followed by a weekend of climbing.

As with any day in the Tour, anything can happen and a break tried its luck. With about 45km to go, a massive pileup took down dozens of riders from the chasing peloton, leaving the medical car with a backlog of riders to treat and adding to the list of abandons. But despite the incident, the peloton regrouped and reeled in the break with mere kilometers remaining, setting up another day for the sprinters.

Read also: 

Watch these video highlights to see how it all played out.

 

 

 

