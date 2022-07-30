Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France Femmes

VeloNews Events Tour de France Femmes
Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes: Van Vleuten takes stage 7 and yellow jersey with dominant solo ride

Dutchwoman finishes over three minutes clear of nearest rival Demi Vollering on race's Queen stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Pre-race favorite Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) bounced back from stomach problems and a resulting time loss earlier in the Tour de France Femmes to seize the yellow jersey with a standout display on Saturday’s 127.1 kilometer queen stage of the race.

The Dutchwoman went clear with Demi Vollering (SD Worx) inside the first hour or so of racing, dropping the other riders on the first of the day’s three category one climbs.

She then shed Vollering on the second ascent and gained time on the rest of the field from there, cresting the summit of the final climb and then plunging down to the finish in Le Markstein over 3:26 clear of her compatriot.

It was a dominant display and puts the 39 year old into a commanding position heading into Sunday’s final stage of the race.


More to follow soon.

Tour de France Femmes Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo