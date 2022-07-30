Tour de France Femmes: Van Vleuten takes stage 7 and yellow jersey with dominant solo ride

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Pre-race favorite Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) bounced back from stomach problems and a resulting time loss earlier in the Tour de France Femmes to seize the yellow jersey with a standout display on Saturday’s 127.1 kilometer queen stage of the race.

The Dutchwoman went clear with Demi Vollering (SD Worx) inside the first hour or so of racing, dropping the other riders on the first of the day’s three category one climbs.

She then shed Vollering on the second ascent and gained time on the rest of the field from there, cresting the summit of the final climb and then plunging down to the finish in Le Markstein over 3:26 clear of her compatriot.

It was a dominant display and puts the 39 year old into a commanding position heading into Sunday’s final stage of the race.



More to follow soon.