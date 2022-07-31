Tour de France Femmes stage 8: Van Vleuten writes history to become first overall champion
Van Vleuten drops rivals on Super Planche des Belles Filles to crush final stage and seal inaugural Tour de France Femmes.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Annemiek van Vleuten won the first Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in emphatic style Sunday.
The Dutchwoman scored her second successive victory of the race on stage 8, making a massive move with six kilometers remaining on Super Planche des Belles Filles summit finish and then soloing to the line.
The Movistar Team rider overtook several riders who had been in an earlier break and fended off the efforts of closest rival Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and a separate group of chasers to get back on terms.
She dug in on the dirt road inside the final kilometer and reached the finish well clear. Vollering came in 30 seconds back, while Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) won the battle for third, 1:43 behind.
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was nine seconds further adrift in fourth, trailed four seconds later by Juliette Labous (Team DSM). Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segfredo) was sixth at 2:01, while Saturday’s third-place finisher Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) faded on the final climb and was eighth at 2:50.
“That’s actually a dream that comes true,” said Van Vleuten at the summit. “Winning in yellow at the top. And it was not an easy stage. It was not an easy week. It has been a super big rollercoaster for me. And even today it was not easy. But to finish here in yellow, solo … the best way.”
She ended the race 3:48 ahead of Vollering and 6:35 in front of Niewiadoma. Labous and Persico were 7:28 and 8:00 back respectively.
“I am super proud to be the first winner of the Tour de France for the women, when it is back on the calendar,” said Van Vleuten. “And then again [to be] the first woman to win it in this new version. I hope it is a big start and we can build this event to be a bigger event for the women.
“I think it is a milestone to win the first one of these.”
The victory adds to her recent win in the Giro d’Italia Donne and, together with earlier success this year, makes her season a very successful one.
She said that she and the team will make sure to mark the occasion later. “I think now it all can to sink in and finally I can really enjoy it. Yesterday, it was an unbelievable day, but I still wanted to keep the focus. I didn’t want to celebrate already.
“But now I can finally go, eat ice cream and pizza tonight, and to celebrate with this team. My team said that sometimes you take too little time to celebrate, [that] we always continue. But tonight I can celebrate without thinking about tomorrow.”
Tour de France Femmes Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|3:37:23
|2
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|0:30
|3
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:43
|4
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:52
|5
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:56
|6
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:01
|7
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:13
|8
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2:50
|9
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|2:59
|10
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|3:01
|11
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3:16
|12
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:31
|13
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4:10
|14
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4:10
|15
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|4:26
|16
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:41
|17
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|4:45
|18
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:50
|19
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|5:54
|20
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|6:07
|21
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|6:13
|22
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:36
|23
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|6:39
|24
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|6:43
|25
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|6:44
|26
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6:47
|27
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7:05
|28
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7:09
|29
|ERAUD Séverine
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|7:36
|30
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|8:10
|31
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8:30
|32
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:17
|33
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:30
|34
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|10:39
|35
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|11:00
|36
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|12:57
|37
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:12
|38
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|13:12
|39
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|13:12
|40
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|13:15
|41
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|13:15
|42
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:17
|43
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:17
|44
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|13:17
|45
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|13:20
|46
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13:22
|47
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|13:26
|48
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|13:28
|49
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|13:39
|50
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|13:40
|51
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|13:44
|52
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:47
|53
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|13:56
|54
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|14:06
|55
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|14:59
|56
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|15:27
|57
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|15:57
|58
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|15:59
|59
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:29
|60
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|16:32
|61
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|16:43
|62
|BIDEAU Sandrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|16:54
|63
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|18:38
|64
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|18:40
|65
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|18:46
|66
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18:52
|67
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|18:59
|68
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|19:08
|69
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:08
|70
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|19:17
|71
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|19:35
|72
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|19:44
|73
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:48
|74
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|19:51
|75
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|19:54
|76
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:55
|77
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|20:01
|78
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|20:01
|79
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|20:11
|80
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|20:29
|81
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:37
|82
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|20:37
|83
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|20:39
|84
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|20:43
|85
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|20:52
|86
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|20:54
|87
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|21:13
|88
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|21:13
|89
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|21:25
|90
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|21:34
|91
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|22:19
|92
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|22:26
|93
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|22:26
|94
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|22:26
|95
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|22:26
|96
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|22:33
|97
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|22:55
|98
|VAN AGT Eva
|Le Col - Wahoo
|23:10
|99
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|23:23
|100
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|23:33
|101
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|23:37
|102
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|23:48
|103
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|23:48
|104
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|26:02
|105
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:52
|106
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|28:14
|107
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|28:35
|108
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|34:31
|109
|MEERTENS Lone
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|34:31
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|26:55:44
|2
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|3:48
|3
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6:35
|4
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|7:28
|5
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:00
|6
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:26
|7
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8:59
|8
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|13:54
|9
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|15:05
|10
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|15:15
|11
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|16:44
|12
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:27
|13
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|19:53
|14
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:50
|15
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|28:51
|16
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|29:49
|17
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|29:50
|18
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|30:15
|19
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|30:51
|20
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|31:01
|21
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|31:31
|22
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|35:08
|23
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|35:19
|24
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|35:31
|25
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|36:00
|26
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:56
|27
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|40:45
|28
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|40:59
|29
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|41:11
|30
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:37
|31
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|42:14
|32
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|42:33
|33
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:44
|34
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|43:45
|35
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:46
|36
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|47:05
|37
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:41
|38
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|49:30
|39
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|49:38
|40
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|50:10
|41
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|50:34
|42
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|51:24
|43
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|53:25
|44
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|53:27
|45
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|53:54
|46
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|54:04
|47
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|54:59
|48
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|55:56
|49
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|57:17
|50
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|57:44
|51
|ERAUD Séverine
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|58:06
|52
|VAN AGT Eva
|Le Col - Wahoo
|58:08
|53
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:29
|54
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|58:33
|55
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|58:48
|56
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58:55
|57
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:00:49
|58
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:01:01
|59
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|1:01:04
|60
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01:30
|61
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:01:54
|62
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|1:02:20
|63
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|1:02:56
|64
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:02:59
|65
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:03:13
|66
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:04:19
|67
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:04:31
|68
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:04:44
|69
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:04:55
|70
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|1:05:54
|71
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:06:41
|72
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|1:07:39
|73
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:08:44
|74
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:09:23
|75
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:09:49
|76
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:52
|77
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:11:06
|78
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11:33
|79
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:12:06
|80
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|1:12:43
|81
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:01
|82
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:13:10
|83
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:14:32
|84
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:16:02
|85
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:16:05
|86
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:17:10
|87
|BIDEAU Sandrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:17:38
|88
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:19:05
|89
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:20:12
|90
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:20:31
|91
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:23
|92
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:21:34
|93
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:22:44
|94
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|1:23:00
|95
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|1:25:25
|96
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|1:26:44
|97
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:27:01
|98
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|1:29:07
|99
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:29:51
|100
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:21
|101
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:32:50
|102
|MEERTENS Lone
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:33:18
|103
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:34:06
|104
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:34:22
|105
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35:37
|106
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:38:41
|107
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:42:00
|108
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:44:29
|109
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|1:54:06
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|272
|2
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|174
|3
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|127
|4
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|106
|5
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|104
|6
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|104
|7
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|97
|8
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|85
|9
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|77
|10
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|76
|11
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|71
|12
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|63
|13
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|14
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|51
|15
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|49
|16
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46
|17
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|43
|18
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|42
|19
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|42
|20
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|38
|21
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|22
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|30
|23
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|30
|24
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|29
|25
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|29
|26
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|29
|27
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|26
|28
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|29
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25
|30
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|25
|31
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|23
|32
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|23
|33
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|22
|34
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|21
|35
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|36
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|20
|37
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|20
|38
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|39
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|17
|40
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|17
|41
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16
|42
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15
|43
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|15
|44
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|14
|45
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|13
|46
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12
|47
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|12
|48
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|12
|49
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11
|50
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|10
|51
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|9
|52
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|9
|53
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|54
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8
|55
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|7
|56
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|6
|57
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|6
|58
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|59
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|5
|60
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5
|61
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|62
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|4
|63
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|3
|64
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|65
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2
|66
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:21:34
|2
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5:41
|3
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|16:43
|4
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|23:48
|5
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|27:35
|6
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|28:14
|7
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|31:54
|8
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|35:14
|9
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|38:29
|10
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|38:54
|11
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|40:51
|12
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|43:33
|13
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|45:02
|14
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|46:16
|15
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|50:12
|16
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|55:33
|17
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|56:54
|18
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09:47
|19
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:51
|20
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:16:10
|21
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:18:39
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|42
|2
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|38
|3
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|15
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|5
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|11
|6
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11
|7
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|10
|8
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|9
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8
|10
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|6
|11
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6
|12
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5
|13
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|5
|14
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|5
|15
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|5
|16
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|5
|17
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|4
|18
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|19
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|20
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|2
|21
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|22
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|2
|23
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|2
|24
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2
|25
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|2
|26
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1
|27
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|1
|28
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1
|29
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|1
|30
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|81:27:09
|2
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|14:19
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:34
|4
|Team SD Worx
|32:09
|5
|Movistar Team
|33:24
|6
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|52:32
|7
|Team DSM
|54:59
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:00
|9
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:00:59
|10
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:15:37
|11
|Plantur-Pura
|1:29:39
|12
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:31:26
|13
|Human Powered Health
|1:42:12
|14
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:46:54
|15
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:48:05
|16
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:50:00
|17
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:55:16
|18
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:56:00
|19
|Cofidis Women Team
|2:03:18
|20
|Le Col - Wahoo
|2:08:29
|21
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|2:08:55
|22
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|2:17:43
|23
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|2:37:01
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.