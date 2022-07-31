Tour de France Femmes stage 8: Van Vleuten writes history to become first overall champion

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Annemiek van Vleuten won the first Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in emphatic style Sunday.

The Dutchwoman scored her second successive victory of the race on stage 8, making a massive move with six kilometers remaining on Super Planche des Belles Filles summit finish and then soloing to the line.

The Movistar Team rider overtook several riders who had been in an earlier break and fended off the efforts of closest rival Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and a separate group of chasers to get back on terms.

She dug in on the dirt road inside the final kilometer and reached the finish well clear. Vollering came in 30 seconds back, while Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) won the battle for third, 1:43 behind.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was nine seconds further adrift in fourth, trailed four seconds later by Juliette Labous (Team DSM). Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segfredo) was sixth at 2:01, while Saturday’s third-place finisher Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) faded on the final climb and was eighth at 2:50.

“That’s actually a dream that comes true,” said Van Vleuten at the summit. “Winning in yellow at the top. And it was not an easy stage. It was not an easy week. It has been a super big rollercoaster for me. And even today it was not easy. But to finish here in yellow, solo … the best way.”

She ended the race 3:48 ahead of Vollering and 6:35 in front of Niewiadoma. Labous and Persico were 7:28 and 8:00 back respectively.

“I am super proud to be the first winner of the Tour de France for the women, when it is back on the calendar,” said Van Vleuten. “And then again [to be] the first woman to win it in this new version. I hope it is a big start and we can build this event to be a bigger event for the women.

“I think it is a milestone to win the first one of these.”

The victory adds to her recent win in the Giro d’Italia Donne and, together with earlier success this year, makes her season a very successful one.

She said that she and the team will make sure to mark the occasion later. “I think now it all can to sink in and finally I can really enjoy it. Yesterday, it was an unbelievable day, but I still wanted to keep the focus. I didn’t want to celebrate already.

“But now I can finally go, eat ice cream and pizza tonight, and to celebrate with this team. My team said that sometimes you take too little time to celebrate, [that] we always continue. But tonight I can celebrate without thinking about tomorrow.”