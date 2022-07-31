Become a Member

Tour de France Femmes

VeloNews Events Tour de France Femmes
Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes stage 8: Van Vleuten writes history to become first overall champion

Van Vleuten drops rivals on Super Planche des Belles Filles to crush final stage and seal inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Annemiek van Vleuten won the first Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in emphatic style Sunday.

The Dutchwoman scored her second successive victory of the race on stage 8, making a massive move with six kilometers remaining on Super Planche des Belles Filles summit finish and then soloing to the line.

The Movistar Team rider overtook several riders who had been in an earlier break and fended off the efforts of closest rival Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and a separate group of chasers to get back on terms.

She dug in on the dirt road inside the final kilometer and reached the finish well clear. Vollering came in 30 seconds back, while Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) won the battle for third, 1:43 behind.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was nine seconds further adrift in fourth, trailed four seconds later by Juliette Labous (Team DSM). Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segfredo) was sixth at 2:01, while Saturday’s third-place finisher Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) faded on the final climb and was eighth at 2:50.

“That’s actually a dream that comes true,” said Van Vleuten at the summit. “Winning in yellow at the top. And it was not an easy stage. It was not an easy week. It has been a super big rollercoaster for me. And even today it was not easy. But to finish here in yellow, solo … the best way.”

She ended the race 3:48 ahead of Vollering and 6:35 in front of Niewiadoma. Labous and Persico were 7:28 and 8:00 back respectively.

“I am super proud to be the first winner of the Tour de France for the women, when it is back on the calendar,” said Van Vleuten. “And then again [to be] the first woman to win it in this new version. I hope it is a big start and we can build this event to be a bigger event for the women.

“I think it is a milestone to win the first one of these.”

The victory adds to her recent win in the Giro d’Italia Donne and, together with earlier success this year, makes her season a very successful one.

She said that she and the team will make sure to mark the occasion later. “I think now it all can to sink in and finally I can really enjoy it. Yesterday, it was an unbelievable day, but I still wanted to keep the focus. I didn’t want to celebrate already.

“But now I can finally go, eat ice cream and pizza tonight, and to celebrate with this team. My team said that sometimes you take too little time to celebrate, [that] we always continue. But tonight I can celebrate without thinking about tomorrow.”

Tour de France Femmes Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team3:37:23
2VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:30
3PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service1:43
4NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:52
5LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:56
6LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo2:01
7EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:13
8LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:50
9GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ2:59
10LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM3:01
11DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:16
12MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:31
13ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing4:10
14CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4:10
15KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura4:26
16MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:41
17DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE4:45
18ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:50
19MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ5:54
20DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad6:07
21BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health6:13
22VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo6:36
23PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team6:39
24NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team6:43
25CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health6:44
26BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:47
27BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg7:05
28OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team7:09
29ERAUD SéverineStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime7:36
30AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing8:10
31GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8:30
32THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo10:17
33SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:30
34BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team10:39
35COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team11:00
36PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing12:57
37VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo13:12
38LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team13:12
39VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB13:12
40HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB13:15
41HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo13:15
42VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 13:17
43SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 13:17
44BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ13:17
45SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura13:20
46SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg13:22
47DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra13:26
48POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE13:28
49MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx13:39
50BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling13:40
51KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra13:44
52KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 13:47
53BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team13:56
54BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ14:06
55LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope14:59
56SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra15:27
57KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx15:57
58CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health15:59
59BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo16:29
60SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service16:32
61RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health16:43
62BIDEAU SandrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE16:54
63DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra18:38
64SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team18:40
65LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team18:46
66MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg18:52
67BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE18:59
68WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health19:08
69ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:08
70ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team19:17
71VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo19:35
72FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team19:44
73MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:48
74CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing19:51
75BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service19:54
76RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 19:55
77DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura20:01
78CANT SannePlantur-Pura20:01
79RICHIOUD GretaArkéa Pro Cycling Team20:11
80LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team20:29
81CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo20:37
82BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad20:37
83VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx20:39
84YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team20:43
85STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra20:52
86LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team20:54
87PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team21:13
88LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team21:13
89GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM21:25
90ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service21:34
91FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE22:19
92SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling22:26
93ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling22:26
94CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling22:26
95ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling22:26
96BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team22:33
97VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo22:55
98VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo23:10
99GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad23:23
100FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team23:33
101GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg23:37
102GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team23:48
103BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team23:48
104ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad26:02
105FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:52
106BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ28:14
107AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE28:35
108DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura34:31
109MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team34:31
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team 26:55:44
2VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx3:48
3NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing6:35
4LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM7:28
5PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service8:00
6LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo8:26
7LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8:59
8MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope13:54
9EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB15:05
10GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ15:15
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing16:44
12MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 18:27
13KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura19:53
14VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo25:50
15DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad28:51
16LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM29:49
17OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team29:50
18MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ30:15
19AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing30:51
20BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope31:01
21BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg31:31
22ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing35:08
23PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team35:19
24DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE35:31
25BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health36:00
26VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 36:56
27SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team40:45
28NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team40:59
29ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco41:11
30VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo41:37
31KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra42:14
32BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team42:33
33SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 42:44
34DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB43:45
35KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 45:46
36HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo47:05
37BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo48:41
38KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx49:30
39GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope49:38
40FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco50:10
41MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco50:34
42ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco51:24
43LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope53:25
44ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling53:27
45COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team53:54
46DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura54:04
47LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team54:59
48DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra55:56
49VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx57:17
50GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM57:44
51ERAUD SéverineStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime58:06
52VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo58:08
53THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo58:29
54BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ58:33
55RICHIOUD GretaArkéa Pro Cycling Team58:48
56SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg58:55
57ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:00:49
58BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:01:01
59CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health1:01:04
60SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01:30
61BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ1:01:54
62CANT SannePlantur-Pura1:02:20
63RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health1:02:56
64ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service1:02:59
65HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:03:13
66VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:04:19
67CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing1:04:31
68BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team1:04:44
69DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra1:04:55
70CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health1:05:54
71BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:06:41
72MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx1:07:39
73MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg1:08:44
74GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg1:09:23
75CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:09:49
76FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team1:10:52
77PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:11:06
78CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo1:11:33
79SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra1:12:06
80SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura1:12:43
81LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:13:01
82POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:13:10
83VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo1:14:32
84VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo1:16:02
85FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:16:05
86STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra1:17:10
87BIDEAU SandrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:17:38
88FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team1:19:05
89LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team1:20:12
90SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service1:20:31
91YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:21:23
92BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:21:34
93PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:22:44
94BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team1:23:00
95ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team1:25:25
96GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team1:26:44
97ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:27:01
98WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health1:29:07
99SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:29:51
100BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:31:21
101GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:32:50
102MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:33:18
103BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ1:34:06
104BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service1:34:22
105RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:35:37
106LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:38:41
107LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:42:00
108AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:44:29
109DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura1:54:06
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 272
2KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx174
3CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling127
4PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service106
5VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx104
6LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo104
7NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing97
8BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo85
9LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope77
10VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team76
11VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo71
12AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing63
13MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
14LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM51
15MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope49
16ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46
17DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad43
18GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ42
19GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope42
20EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB38
21SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 33
22LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM30
23BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ30
24CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing29
25ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling29
26CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing29
27DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE26
28CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo26
29DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra25
30LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team25
31PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing23
32WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health23
33ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling22
34GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM21
35BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg20
36BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team20
37MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx20
38KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 17
39DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura17
40VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo17
41ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
42LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team15
43CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health15
44SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team14
45SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra13
46FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12
47BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE12
48GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team12
49ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing11
50KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra10
51LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope9
52CANT SannePlantur-Pura9
53MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 8
54BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8
55BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ7
56RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health6
57SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service6
58RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 6
59BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team5
60DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB5
61VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo4
62PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team4
63KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura3
64VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo2
65HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2
66POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo 27:21:34
2BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg5:41
3BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team16:43
4GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope23:48
5LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope27:35
6DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura28:14
7GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM31:54
8CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health35:14
9VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB38:29
10BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team38:54
11BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE40:51
12GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg43:33
13FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team45:02
14SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra46:16
15VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo50:12
16YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team55:33
17PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team56:54
18RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:09:47
19LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:12:51
20LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:16:10
21AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:18:39
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx42
2VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team38
3NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing15
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo14
5GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ11
6ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing11
7BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope10
8GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg9
9PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service8
10LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM6
11LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6
12LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team5
13DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE5
14ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling5
15LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5
16CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing5
17BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team4
18MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 4
19BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg2
20BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ2
21MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg2
22LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM2
23PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team2
24GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2
25CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health2
26EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1
27NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team1
28DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra1
29RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health1
30YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Canyon//SRAM Racing 81:27:09
2FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope14:19
3Trek - Segafredo24:34
4Team SD Worx32:09
5Movistar Team33:24
6Team BikeExchange - Jayco52:32
7Team DSM54:59
8Team Jumbo-Visma 58:00
9UAE Team ADQ1:00:59
10EF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:15:37
11Plantur-Pura1:29:39
12Valcar - Travel & Service1:31:26
13Human Powered Health1:42:12
14Uno-X Pro Cycling Team1:46:54
15Parkhotel Valkenburg1:48:05
16Liv Racing Xstra1:50:00
17St Michel - Auber93 WE1:55:16
18Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:56:00
19Cofidis Women Team2:03:18
20Le Col - Wahoo2:08:29
21Arkéa Pro Cycling Team2:08:55
22Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:17:43
23AG Insurance - NXTG Team2:37:01

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

