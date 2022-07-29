Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes stage 6: Marianne Vos bosses bunch sprint while wearing yellow

Vos extends GC lead ahead of two decisive days in the mountains with dominant sprint victory.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) blasted to another bunch sprint victory Friday after a tough hilly stage 6 of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The Dutch ace kicked past Marta Bastianelli (UAE ADQ) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) to score a dominant second victory of the Tour and extend her lead in for the yellow jersey to 30 seconds over Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service).

Jumbo-Visma and then Trek-Segafredo led out the bunch sprint in Rosheim after the break was caught within the final kilometers of the stage.

Longo Borghini launched first but Vos surged past in the final 100 meters and easily fended away Bastianelli with her characteristic unstoppable surge. World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) was fourth.

Sprint star Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) missed the top-1o after crashing hard in the back half of the stage and lost ground to Vos in the chase for the race’s green jersey.

“I was in a good position for the sprint but I felt them coming from the back so I just hoped I could keep it to the line,” Vos said afterward.

Five days in the yellow jersey and six top-five finishes cement Vos as the so-called “GOAT” of the pro peloton.

“I just try to be at the highest level I could gain and of course, I’m just very happy,” she said.

Two mountain stages close the Tour de France Femmes this weekend – Vos will need all her experience and strength to fend off the climbers.

 

Two mountain stages this weekend meant a brutal battle for the day’s break.

A bunch of 14 racers from 14 teams eventually went away, and it meant business.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM), Christine Majerus (SD Worx), Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) and Joss Lowden (Uno-X) were among the riders in a stellar escape.

UAE ADQ and Valcar Travel & Service were two of the few teams to miss the break and kept the escape on a tight leash in hopes of a reduced sprint in Rosheim.

The race exploded to life on the descent of the Mollkirch climb at 25km to go.

Majerus and Henderson railed the fast downhill to pile pressure, but not split, the breakaway.

Meanwhile around one minute behind, Kopecky, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon SRAM), and green jersey-wearing Wiebes hit the deck hard as the peloton plummeted down the winding hill. All three were fast back onto the bike but Weibes looked bloodied up and in difficulty as she slowly chased back.

DSM didn’t give up after Wiebes’ wipe-out. The black and blue team piled on in the peloton as it worked for both Wiebes and co-captain Lianne Lippert.

Henderson continued to kick on in the chase for the stage. The Brit attacked again on a small uncategorized climb 15km from the line, and breakaway companions Lowden and Marie Le Net (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) darted cross.

Côte de Boersch crunch

Movistar lit things up on the Côte de Boersch as the stage steamed into its final 10km. Annemiek van Vleuten’s pain train pulled the breakaway trio to within 20 seconds in the lower slopes of the crucial final climb.

Le Net kicked away from Henderson and Lowden over the summit of the Boersch hill, but the peloton wasn’t letting the stage from its grip.

Trek-Segafredo, Canyon-SRAM and DSM all piled on over the crest of the climb, and caught back flying Frenchwoman Le Net at just 6km to go as the parcours plummeted toward its finale in Rosheim.

 

What’s to come: Mountains to make mayhem among GC contenders

Stages 7 and 8 will close the race and will prove race-makers in the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

Saturday’s stage to Le Markstein Fellering will be decided by a 13.5km grind up the Grand Ballon and the tricky up-and-down plateau to the line.

The yellow jersey will be decided Sunday with what should be a spectacular showdown on the stoney summit finish of the Super Planche des Belles Filles. Vos will be squeezed from all sides as the climbers look to claw yellow away in the final play of the race.

Tour de France Femmes Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:09:26
2BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ0:00
3KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:00
4BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
5PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
6CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
7GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
8NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
9BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:00
10LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
11SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team0:00
12LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
13MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
14VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:00
15PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
16BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:00
17MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:00
18DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
19VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
20BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
21CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
22LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
23GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:00
24LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:00
25KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura0:00
26BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
27VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo0:00
28PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:00
29HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo0:00
30WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health0:00
31KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:00
32DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra0:00
33MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
34OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
35MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ0:00
36FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
37ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
38ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
39BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
40EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:09
41MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:09
42SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:09
43BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:09
44DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:12
45LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:13
46HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:20
47NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team0:20
48BIDEAU SandrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:20
49VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:24
50DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:24
51LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:29
52DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:30
53VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:30
54RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health0:30
55KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:30
56BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:36
57VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo1:00
58AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:03
59HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:03
60POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:03
61CANT SannePlantur-Pura1:51
62SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura2:06
63FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team2:24
64MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg2:24
65SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg2:24
66CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing2:24
67CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health2:24
68MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx2:24
69BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:24
70ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service2:24
71DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra2:24
72BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:24
73RICHIOUD GretaArkéa Pro Cycling Team2:24
74VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx2:24
75SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra2:24
76BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:24
77ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:24
78LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team2:24
79LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:24
80BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:24
81BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health2:24
82ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team2:24
83ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:24
84CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health2:24
85FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team2:24
86GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM2:24
87LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:24
88COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team2:24
89THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo2:24
90MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team2:27
91SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:29
92GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team2:29
93SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service2:29
94ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:30
95GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg2:30
96ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing2:30
97BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team2:30
98BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team4:10
99CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo4:10
100VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo4:10
101AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE5:07
102STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra5:07
103FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE6:01
104PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team6:01
105VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo6:01
106KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM7:34
107BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ7:34
108RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 7:34
109YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team7:34
110WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM7:34
111MORICHON AnaisArkéa Pro Cycling Team9:35
112BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service13:14
113FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg14:29
114SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling14:29
115LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team14:29
116REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx15:10
117NEWSOM EmilyEF Education-TIBCO-SVB15:45
118ERAUD SéverineStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime15:45
119VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo15:45
120DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura15:45
121VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service15:45
122GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad15:45
123VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg16:04
124GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime18:12
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 19:30:14
2PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:30
3NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:30
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:35
5MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx1:05
6VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx1:11
7LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:19
8VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team1:28
9LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:02
10CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing2:34
11GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ2:40
12MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:01
13LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM3:09
14EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:18
15ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:25
16MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:12
17KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx4:42
18AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing4:43
19VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo4:46
20OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:48
21DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad4:51
22KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra4:51
23BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team4:58
24DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura5:12
25FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:25
26SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team5:46
27SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 5:48
28KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura5:51
29BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:21
30BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg6:33
31VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo6:36
32MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:07
33ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling7:22
34GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM7:28
35KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 8:20
36BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo8:33
37VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo9:07
38DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE11:46
39MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ11:46
40BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health11:54
41VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx12:59
42PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team14:03
43ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling14:44
44LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope14:47
45RICHIOUD GretaArkéa Pro Cycling Team14:58
46HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo15:57
47NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team16:23
48DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB16:50
49ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service17:46
50BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra18:08
51LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team18:20
52CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling18:32
53CANT SannePlantur-Pura18:40
54BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE18:51
55DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra18:51
56BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ18:57
57COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team19:15
58HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 19:22
59REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx20:02
60CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing21:01
61MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg21:01
62CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health21:26
63BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ21:37
64ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing21:53
65SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg21:54
66CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo22:05
67VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB22:16
68FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team22:17
69MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team22:25
70RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health22:34
71GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope23:15
72LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team23:41
73BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling23:42
74YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team23:43
75WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM23:50
76ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad24:06
77VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo24:16
78PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team24:38
79HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB24:53
80FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE24:55
81CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health24:55
82GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg25:09
83BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team25:14
84FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team26:41
85BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team26:53
86SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra27:48
87DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra28:05
88BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ28:59
89ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:03
90THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo30:19
91BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team30:21
92SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura30:32
93POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE30:51
94VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo31:18
95BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad32:06
96MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx32:30
97ERAUD SéverineStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime32:37
98STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra32:39
99SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33:07
100FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg33:26
101GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team34:05
102MORICHON AnaisArkéa Pro Cycling Team34:21
103LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team34:27
104PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing34:30
105SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service35:08
106BIDEAU SandrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE37:05
107KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM37:25
108SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling38:34
109BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team39:57
110GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad40:36
111WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health41:08
112VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service42:17
113DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura42:20
114ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team42:29
115BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB44:12
116BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service45:37
117RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 46:51
118AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE47:03
119NEWSOM EmilyEF Education-TIBCO-SVB48:40
120LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team48:56
121LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team51:56
122VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo54:03
123VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg57:04
124GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime57:34
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 267
2WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM191
3KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx164
4PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service100
5CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling100
6BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo85
7VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo71
8LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo67
9MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco59
10NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing58
11AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing54
12BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra54
13ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46
14DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad43
15VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx41
16LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope38
17REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx30
18BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ30
19GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope29
20MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx27
21DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE26
22CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo26
23LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team25
24DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra25
25MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope25
26GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ25
27LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM24
28WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health23
29ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling22
30HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 21
31MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx20
32BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg20
33BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team20
34CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing20
35EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB19
36GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM18
37FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg18
38VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo17
39NEWSOM EmilyEF Education-TIBCO-SVB17
40DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura17
41LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM16
42SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 16
43CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health15
44LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team15
45ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling14
46SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team13
47SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra13
48GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team12
49VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team11
50BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE10
51KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 10
52PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing9
53CANT SannePlantur-Pura9
54CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing9
55LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope9
56BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8
57KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra8
58BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ7
59RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health6
60RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 6
61FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
62SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service6
63BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team5
64PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team4
65KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM4
66VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo4
67POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE2
68VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo2
69HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team 19:35:12
2DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:14
3BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg1:35
4VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo1:38
5GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM2:30
6LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope9:49
7BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE13:53
8CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health16:28
9VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB17:18
10FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team17:19
11GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope18:17
12YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team18:45
13VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo19:18
14PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team19:40
15GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg20:11
16BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team20:16
17SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra22:50
18KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM32:27
19RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 41:53
20AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE42:05
21LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team43:58
22LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team46:58
23VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg52:06
24GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime52:36
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg9
2LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team5
3ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling5
4DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE5
5LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5
6REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx4
7BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team4
8CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4
9VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx3
10MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg2
11BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg2
12BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ2
13CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health2
14LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM2
15EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1
16RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health1
17LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo1
18GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ1
19HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 1
20YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
21MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx1
22DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team SD Worx 58:36:13
2Canyon//SRAM Racing0:56
3Trek - Segafredo3:44
4Team Jumbo-Visma 4:19
5FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:11
6Team DSM6:20
7Team BikeExchange - Jayco10:26
8Movistar Team12:40
9Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling20:57
10Plantur-Pura24:12
11UAE Team ADQ27:25
12Valcar - Travel & Service29:22
13Uno-X Pro Cycling Team30:19
14EF Education-TIBCO-SVB33:04
15Liv Racing Xstra36:19
16Le Col - Wahoo39:47
17Parkhotel Valkenburg41:03
18Arkéa Pro Cycling Team42:23
19Human Powered Health42:31
20St Michel - Auber93 WE43:05
21AG Insurance - NXTG Team46:13
22Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad46:27
23Cofidis Women Team51:35

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo