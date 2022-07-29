Tour de France Femmes stage 6: Marianne Vos bosses bunch sprint while wearing yellow
Vos extends GC lead ahead of two decisive days in the mountains with dominant sprint victory.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) blasted to another bunch sprint victory Friday after a tough hilly stage 6 of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
The Dutch ace kicked past Marta Bastianelli (UAE ADQ) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) to score a dominant second victory of the Tour and extend her lead in for the yellow jersey to 30 seconds over Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service).
Jumbo-Visma and then Trek-Segafredo led out the bunch sprint in Rosheim after the break was caught within the final kilometers of the stage.
Longo Borghini launched first but Vos surged past in the final 100 meters and easily fended away Bastianelli with her characteristic unstoppable surge. World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) was fourth.
Sprint star Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) missed the top-1o after crashing hard in the back half of the stage and lost ground to Vos in the chase for the race’s green jersey.
“I was in a good position for the sprint but I felt them coming from the back so I just hoped I could keep it to the line,” Vos said afterward.
Five days in the yellow jersey and six top-five finishes cement Vos as the so-called “GOAT” of the pro peloton.
“I just try to be at the highest level I could gain and of course, I’m just very happy,” she said.
Two mountain stages close the Tour de France Femmes this weekend – Vos will need all her experience and strength to fend off the climbers.
Two mountain stages this weekend meant a brutal battle for the day’s break.
A bunch of 14 racers from 14 teams eventually went away, and it meant business.
Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM), Christine Majerus (SD Worx), Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) and Joss Lowden (Uno-X) were among the riders in a stellar escape.
UAE ADQ and Valcar Travel & Service were two of the few teams to miss the break and kept the escape on a tight leash in hopes of a reduced sprint in Rosheim.
The race exploded to life on the descent of the Mollkirch climb at 25km to go.
Majerus and Henderson railed the fast downhill to pile pressure, but not split, the breakaway.
Meanwhile around one minute behind, Kopecky, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon SRAM), and green jersey-wearing Wiebes hit the deck hard as the peloton plummeted down the winding hill. All three were fast back onto the bike but Weibes looked bloodied up and in difficulty as she slowly chased back.
💥 Crash in the peloton ! 🇳🇱@lorenawiebes hit the ground.
💥 Crash in the peloton! 🇳🇱@lorenawiebes est notamment tombée. #TDFF #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/XCCRWHxFWP
— Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) July 29, 2022
DSM didn’t give up after Wiebes’ wipe-out. The black and blue team piled on in the peloton as it worked for both Wiebes and co-captain Lianne Lippert.
Henderson continued to kick on in the chase for the stage. The Brit attacked again on a small uncategorized climb 15km from the line, and breakaway companions Lowden and Marie Le Net (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) darted cross.
Côte de Boersch crunch
Movistar lit things up on the Côte de Boersch as the stage steamed into its final 10km. Annemiek van Vleuten’s pain train pulled the breakaway trio to within 20 seconds in the lower slopes of the crucial final climb.
Le Net kicked away from Henderson and Lowden over the summit of the Boersch hill, but the peloton wasn’t letting the stage from its grip.
Trek-Segafredo, Canyon-SRAM and DSM all piled on over the crest of the climb, and caught back flying Frenchwoman Le Net at just 6km to go as the parcours plummeted toward its finale in Rosheim.
🇳🇱 @marianne_vos wins in Rosheim, in her Yellow Jersey 💛
Victoire en Jaune pour @marianne_vos 💛#TDFF #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/D6UKOGBOPo
— Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) July 29, 2022
What’s to come: Mountains to make mayhem among GC contenders
Stages 7 and 8 will close the race and will prove race-makers in the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.
Saturday’s stage to Le Markstein Fellering will be decided by a 13.5km grind up the Grand Ballon and the tricky up-and-down plateau to the line.
The yellow jersey will be decided Sunday with what should be a spectacular showdown on the stoney summit finish of the Super Planche des Belles Filles. Vos will be squeezed from all sides as the climbers look to claw yellow away in the final play of the race.
Tour de France Femmes Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:09:26
|2
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|3
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|4
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|5
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|6
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|7
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|8
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|9
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|10
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|11
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|12
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|13
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|14
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|15
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|16
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:00
|17
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|18
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|19
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|20
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:00
|21
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|22
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:00
|23
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|24
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:00
|25
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|26
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|27
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|28
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|29
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|30
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|31
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|32
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|33
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|34
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|35
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|36
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|37
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|38
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|39
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|40
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:09
|41
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09
|42
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09
|43
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:09
|44
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:12
|45
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:13
|46
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|47
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:20
|48
|BIDEAU Sandrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:20
|49
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:24
|50
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:24
|51
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:29
|52
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:30
|53
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:30
|54
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|0:30
|55
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30
|56
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:36
|57
|VAN AGT Eva
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:00
|58
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:03
|59
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:03
|60
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:03
|61
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|1:51
|62
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|2:06
|63
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|2:24
|64
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:24
|65
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:24
|66
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2:24
|67
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|2:24
|68
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|2:24
|69
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|2:24
|70
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:24
|71
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|2:24
|72
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:24
|73
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|2:24
|74
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|2:24
|75
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|2:24
|76
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:24
|77
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:24
|78
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|2:24
|79
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:24
|80
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:24
|81
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|2:24
|82
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|2:24
|83
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|2:24
|84
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|2:24
|85
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|2:24
|86
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|2:24
|87
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:24
|88
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|2:24
|89
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|90
|MEERTENS Lone
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|2:27
|91
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:29
|92
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|2:29
|93
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:29
|94
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:30
|95
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:30
|96
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2:30
|97
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|2:30
|98
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|4:10
|99
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:10
|100
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|4:10
|101
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|5:07
|102
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|5:07
|103
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|6:01
|104
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|6:01
|105
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|6:01
|106
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|7:34
|107
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|7:34
|108
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:34
|109
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7:34
|110
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|7:34
|111
|MORICHON Anais
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|9:35
|112
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|13:14
|113
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14:29
|114
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|14:29
|115
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|14:29
|116
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|15:10
|117
|NEWSOM Emily
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|15:45
|118
|ERAUD Séverine
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|15:45
|119
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|15:45
|120
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|15:45
|121
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|15:45
|122
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|15:45
|123
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16:04
|124
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|18:12
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:30:14
|2
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:30
|3
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:30
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|5
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|1:05
|6
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|1:11
|7
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:19
|8
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|1:28
|9
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2:02
|10
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2:34
|11
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|2:40
|12
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:01
|13
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|3:09
|14
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3:18
|15
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:25
|16
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:12
|17
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|4:42
|18
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4:43
|19
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:46
|20
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:48
|21
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|4:51
|22
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|4:51
|23
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|4:58
|24
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|5:12
|25
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:25
|26
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|5:46
|27
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:48
|28
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|5:51
|29
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6:21
|30
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6:33
|31
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:36
|32
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:07
|33
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|7:22
|34
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|7:28
|35
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:20
|36
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:33
|37
|VAN AGT Eva
|Le Col - Wahoo
|9:07
|38
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|11:46
|39
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|11:46
|40
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|11:54
|41
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|12:59
|42
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|14:03
|43
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|14:44
|44
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|14:47
|45
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|14:58
|46
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|15:57
|47
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|16:23
|48
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|16:50
|49
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|17:46
|50
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|18:08
|51
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|18:20
|52
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|18:32
|53
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|18:40
|54
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|18:51
|55
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|18:51
|56
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|18:57
|57
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|19:15
|58
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:22
|59
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|20:02
|60
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|21:01
|61
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|21:01
|62
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|21:26
|63
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|21:37
|64
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|21:53
|65
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|21:54
|66
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:05
|67
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|22:16
|68
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|22:17
|69
|MEERTENS Lone
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|22:25
|70
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|22:34
|71
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|23:15
|72
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|23:41
|73
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|23:42
|74
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|23:43
|75
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|23:50
|76
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|24:06
|77
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|24:16
|78
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|24:38
|79
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|24:53
|80
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|24:55
|81
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|24:55
|82
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25:09
|83
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|25:14
|84
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|26:41
|85
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|26:53
|86
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|27:48
|87
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|28:05
|88
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|28:59
|89
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:03
|90
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:19
|91
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|30:21
|92
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|30:32
|93
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|30:51
|94
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|31:18
|95
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|32:06
|96
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|32:30
|97
|ERAUD Séverine
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|32:37
|98
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|32:39
|99
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33:07
|100
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|33:26
|101
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|34:05
|102
|MORICHON Anais
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|34:21
|103
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|34:27
|104
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|34:30
|105
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|35:08
|106
|BIDEAU Sandrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|37:05
|107
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|37:25
|108
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|38:34
|109
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|39:57
|110
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|40:36
|111
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|41:08
|112
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|42:17
|113
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|42:20
|114
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|42:29
|115
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|44:12
|116
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|45:37
|117
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|46:51
|118
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|47:03
|119
|NEWSOM Emily
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|48:40
|120
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|48:56
|121
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|51:56
|122
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|54:03
|123
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57:04
|124
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|57:34
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|267
|2
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|191
|3
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|164
|4
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|100
|5
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|100
|6
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|85
|7
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|71
|8
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|67
|9
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|59
|10
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|58
|11
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|54
|12
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|54
|13
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46
|14
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|43
|15
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|41
|16
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|38
|17
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|30
|18
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|30
|19
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|29
|20
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|27
|21
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|26
|22
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|23
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|25
|24
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25
|25
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|25
|26
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|25
|27
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|24
|28
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|23
|29
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|22
|30
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|31
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|20
|32
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|33
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|20
|34
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|20
|35
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|19
|36
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|18
|37
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|38
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|17
|39
|NEWSOM Emily
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|17
|40
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|17
|41
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|16
|42
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|43
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|15
|44
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15
|45
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|14
|46
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|13
|47
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|13
|48
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|12
|49
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|11
|50
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|10
|51
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|52
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|9
|53
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|9
|54
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|9
|55
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|9
|56
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8
|57
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|8
|58
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|7
|59
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|6
|60
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|61
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|62
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|6
|63
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|5
|64
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|4
|65
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|4
|66
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|67
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|2
|68
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|69
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|19:35:12
|2
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:14
|3
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:35
|4
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:38
|5
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|2:30
|6
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|9:49
|7
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|13:53
|8
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|16:28
|9
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|17:18
|10
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|17:19
|11
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|18:17
|12
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|18:45
|13
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|19:18
|14
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|19:40
|15
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20:11
|16
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|20:16
|17
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|22:50
|18
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|32:27
|19
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|41:53
|20
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|42:05
|21
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|43:58
|22
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|46:58
|23
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|52:06
|24
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|52:36
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|2
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|5
|5
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|5
|6
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|4
|7
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|4
|8
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|9
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|3
|10
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|11
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|12
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|2
|13
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|2
|14
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|2
|15
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1
|16
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|1
|17
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|18
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|1
|19
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|20
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|21
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|1
|22
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team SD Worx
|58:36:13
|2
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:56
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:44
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:19
|5
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6:11
|6
|Team DSM
|6:20
|7
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:26
|8
|Movistar Team
|12:40
|9
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|20:57
|10
|Plantur-Pura
|24:12
|11
|UAE Team ADQ
|27:25
|12
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|29:22
|13
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|30:19
|14
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|33:04
|15
|Liv Racing Xstra
|36:19
|16
|Le Col - Wahoo
|39:47
|17
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|41:03
|18
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|42:23
|19
|Human Powered Health
|42:31
|20
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|43:05
|21
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|46:13
|22
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|46:27
|23
|Cofidis Women Team
|51:35
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.