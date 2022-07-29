Tour de France Femmes stage 6: Marianne Vos bosses bunch sprint while wearing yellow

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) blasted to another bunch sprint victory Friday after a tough hilly stage 6 of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The Dutch ace kicked past Marta Bastianelli (UAE ADQ) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) to score a dominant second victory of the Tour and extend her lead in for the yellow jersey to 30 seconds over Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service).

Jumbo-Visma and then Trek-Segafredo led out the bunch sprint in Rosheim after the break was caught within the final kilometers of the stage.

Longo Borghini launched first but Vos surged past in the final 100 meters and easily fended away Bastianelli with her characteristic unstoppable surge. World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) was fourth.

Sprint star Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) missed the top-1o after crashing hard in the back half of the stage and lost ground to Vos in the chase for the race’s green jersey.

“I was in a good position for the sprint but I felt them coming from the back so I just hoped I could keep it to the line,” Vos said afterward.

Five days in the yellow jersey and six top-five finishes cement Vos as the so-called “GOAT” of the pro peloton.

“I just try to be at the highest level I could gain and of course, I’m just very happy,” she said.

Two mountain stages close the Tour de France Femmes this weekend – Vos will need all her experience and strength to fend off the climbers.

Two mountain stages this weekend meant a brutal battle for the day’s break.

A bunch of 14 racers from 14 teams eventually went away, and it meant business.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM), Christine Majerus (SD Worx), Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) and Joss Lowden (Uno-X) were among the riders in a stellar escape.

UAE ADQ and Valcar Travel & Service were two of the few teams to miss the break and kept the escape on a tight leash in hopes of a reduced sprint in Rosheim.

The race exploded to life on the descent of the Mollkirch climb at 25km to go.

Majerus and Henderson railed the fast downhill to pile pressure, but not split, the breakaway.

Meanwhile around one minute behind, Kopecky, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon SRAM), and green jersey-wearing Wiebes hit the deck hard as the peloton plummeted down the winding hill. All three were fast back onto the bike but Weibes looked bloodied up and in difficulty as she slowly chased back.

DSM didn’t give up after Wiebes’ wipe-out. The black and blue team piled on in the peloton as it worked for both Wiebes and co-captain Lianne Lippert.

Henderson continued to kick on in the chase for the stage. The Brit attacked again on a small uncategorized climb 15km from the line, and breakaway companions Lowden and Marie Le Net (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) darted cross.

Côte de Boersch crunch

Movistar lit things up on the Côte de Boersch as the stage steamed into its final 10km. Annemiek van Vleuten’s pain train pulled the breakaway trio to within 20 seconds in the lower slopes of the crucial final climb.

Le Net kicked away from Henderson and Lowden over the summit of the Boersch hill, but the peloton wasn’t letting the stage from its grip.

Trek-Segafredo, Canyon-SRAM and DSM all piled on over the crest of the climb, and caught back flying Frenchwoman Le Net at just 6km to go as the parcours plummeted toward its finale in Rosheim.

What’s to come: Mountains to make mayhem among GC contenders

Stages 7 and 8 will close the race and will prove race-makers in the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

Saturday’s stage to Le Markstein Fellering will be decided by a 13.5km grind up the Grand Ballon and the tricky up-and-down plateau to the line.

The yellow jersey will be decided Sunday with what should be a spectacular showdown on the stoney summit finish of the Super Planche des Belles Filles. Vos will be squeezed from all sides as the climbers look to claw yellow away in the final play of the race.