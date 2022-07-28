Become a Member

Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes stage 5: Lorena Wiebes dominates sprint to win again

Balsamo and Vos complete the top three on stage 5.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) showed her well-known sprinting speed at the end of stage five of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, blasting clear of the peloton inside the final 200 meters and reaching the line well clear of her rivals.

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) was second into Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, marginally ahead of the ongoing race leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra), Maike Van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo).

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) went the wrong way inside the final kilometer while trying to set things up for Balsamo.

It was Wiebes’ second victory of the race, adding to her success in Paris last Sunday. “I am really happy to win two stages,” she said. “When it is flat, we believe in it. We are really committed as a team and I think we showed today we are a really strong team.”

The 175.6 kilometer stage was longer than the riders usually face and featured a long-distance breakaway group of Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB), Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG), Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) and the Cypriot national champion Antri Christoforou (Human Powered Health).

They gained a maximum advantage of almost four minutes but the sprinters’ teams prevented any further gains and gradually hauled them back. Despite the disruption of the large crash which put Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) out of the race with injury, the peloton was less than 40 seconds behind heading onto the race’s bonus climb with just over 20 kilometers remaining.

Berteau attacked here and drew Christoforou clear but despite a spirited drive to the line they were hauled back with 2.8 kilometers remaining. Berteau surged again just before the junction was made but it was all over 400 meters later.

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) led the bunch into the final kilometer, the European champion putting in a very powerful performance. Vos was positioned right behind her and remained prominent into the finishing straight.

Wiebes struck out early and won easily, with Balsamo and Vos next across the line. Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) and Maike Van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo) were fourth and fifth.

Vos’ third place added another four seconds to her overall lead and she ended the stage 20 seconds clear of Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram Racing).

It was a successful day for her, but so too for Wiebes, who clocked up her 17th win this year. “I felt today again strong in the sprint,” she said. “I am happy to deliver this sprint after a long stage,” she said.

“I am really happy, especially because Franzi [Franziska Koch] did such a strong ride with controlling the race from the beginning on. When the four went away, Franzi took the pace of the peloton. I think she was riding for 100 k at the front controlling the break. She kept the gap the same and she did an amazing effort, so I am happy to finish it off.”

She was wearing the green jersey during the stage, but yellow jersey Vos still leads that classification. Wiebes is moving closer, though, and confirmed her intentions.

“It is still a goal to get the green jersey and also to keep the GC with Juliette [Labous], she is also riding really strong. Today was really a team effort and that is most important.”

How the race unfolded

Stage five of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was a relatively flat 175.6 kilometers from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. It was the longest race the women’s peloton had this year and indeed was over 15 kilometers longer than what the UCI normally permits for a women’s stage.

In contrast to the distance, the profile was more straightforward than recent days. There were just two categorized climbs, the fourth category Plagny la Bianche Côte (km 61.5) and the identically-ranked Côte de Gripport (km 105.5), as well as the bonus climb of the Col di Haut de Bois (km 155).

Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma) started the day in the yellow jersey of race leadership, 16 seconds clear of Silvia Persico (Valcar – Travel and Service). She also topped the points standings but her maillot jaune meant that the green jersey was worn by Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), who started the day second in that competition. Femke Gerritse (Parkhotel Valkenburg) was in the polka dot jersey as best climber and Julie De Wilde (Plantur-Pura) was best young rider.

Early on Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) and Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG) got clear of the peloton and had eight seconds after 13.5 kilometers of racing. Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) and Cypriot national champion Antri Christoforou (Human Powered Health) set off in pursuit and bridged across approximately 27 kilometers after the start, where the gap was 55 seconds.

The day’s break worked hard to establish a lead of almost four minutes on stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes 2022. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Of those, Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) was the best placed overall, but her 77th place at 19:27 meant that she was no danger to the general classification riders.

Team DSM were setting the pace in the bunch but were allowing the break to gain time. After 58 kilometers, just before the day’s first categorized climb, the gap was up to 3:40; Berteau led Christoforou across the prime line soon afterwards.

The quartet continued to work but their advantage dropped over the next 44 kilometers and was 2:50 as they raced to the base of the next climb. Berteau was again first to the top there, and then finished second to Louw in the intermediate sprint at kilometer 114.1. Newsom and Christoforou were third and fourth, while back in the bunch race leader Vos led out the sprint but was passed just before the line by Wiebes, who was clearly faster.

A crash, a chase and then a sprinters’ showdown

The bunch had been conserving energy until that point but was showing signs of livening up. With 50 kilometers left the gap between the leaders and the bunch had dropped back to 1:40. However the impetus went out of the chase five kilometers later when there was a crash in the peloton, causing a large ripple effect.

At least 30 riders hit the deck and while most remounted and quickly chased back on, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) was one of a group of riders who were further back and took longer to rejoin.

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) was even more unfortunate, being assessed by the race’s doctors for what appeared to be a shoulder or neck injury, and leaving the race.

The breakaway quartet continued to work together but things were looking more difficult for them when their advantage had dropped to 1:18 with 30 kilometers left. This further ebbed to 37 seconds over the next ten kilometers, prompting Berteau to attack on the bonus climb with 21.5 kilometers remaining. The others struggled but Christoforou was able to get back up to her, making it two leaders heading towards the top.

Berteau took the three bonus seconds at the top ahead of Christoforou, who didn’t contest the gallop. The bunch crossed the summit 36 seconds behind the leaders and was looking much more active after that point, with the main teams pushing forward to maneuver their key riders into position.

Victoire Berteau (Team Cofidis) and Antri Christoforou (Team Human Powered Health) dug deep to try to stay clear of the chasing main field. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The two leaders responded in turn and increased their own pace, upping their buffer to 40 seconds with ten kilometers to go and still holding 35 seconds with six kilometers remaining. Berteau was doing the lion’s share of the work and really putting in a defiant ride, but the bunch finally made contact with 2.8 kilometers remaining. Berteau attacked just as the junction was made but it was all over 400 meters later.

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) led the peloton into the final kilometer, the European champion putting in a very powerful performance. Teammate Elisa Longo Borghini then swept past to try to help Elisa Balsamo for the sprint, but went the wrong way inside the final 600 meters.

Vos was prominent on the finishing straight but Wiebes blasted past and hit the line comfortably ahead of Balsamo, Vos, Barbieri and the rest, collecting her second stage win of the Tour de France Femmes.

Tour de France Femmes Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM4:32:16
2BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
3VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
4BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:00
5VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo0:00
6CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
7PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
8GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
9DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
10MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
11KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:00
12CANT SannePlantur-Pura0:00
13SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
14ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team0:00
15ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
16NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
17LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
18LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
19MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
20VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:00
21YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
22VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
23BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
24SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
25MORICHON AnaisArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:00
26CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
27DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:00
28SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team0:00
29GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:00
30PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:00
31KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura0:00
32PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
33BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health0:00
34BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ0:00
35POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:00
36MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:00
37BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ0:00
38MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:00
39ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
40BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:00
41GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:00
42EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
43OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
44RICHIOUD GretaArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:00
45VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service0:00
46RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health0:00
47BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:00
48KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
49SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
50BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
51BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
52VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo0:00
53HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
54KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:00
55VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo0:00
56MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
57LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
58BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team0:00
59SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:00
60REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx0:00
61BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
62LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:09
63BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:09
64VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:09
65CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health0:09
66DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra0:09
67GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:09
68FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:09
69PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:09
70COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:12
71HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:12
72LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:12
73DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra0:12
74SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg0:12
75FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:12
76ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:12
77DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:12
78VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo0:12
79ERAUD SéverineStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime0:12
80VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:12
81GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime0:12
82ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:12
83FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:12
84GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:12
85LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:12
86ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:12
87AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:12
88MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:12
89FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team0:12
90SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:12
91ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:12
92FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg0:12
93LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team0:12
94AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:12
95MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ0:12
96GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:20
97NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team0:20
98LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:20
99HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo0:28
100NEWSOM EmilyEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:39
101LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:39
102GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:39
103MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:39
104VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:51
105CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health0:51
106BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:57
107DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura1:11
108BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:20
109BIDEAU SandrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:20
110LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:22
111ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:22
112SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura1:24
113BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team1:26
114CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing1:27
115BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service1:30
116VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg1:36
117STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra1:36
118ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:36
119CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo1:36
120THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo2:22
121KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM2:31
122DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:52
123RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 5:34
124LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team6:43
125VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo6:48
126VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo6:48
127BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB14:54
128WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health19:47
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 16:20:58
2PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:20
3NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:20
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:34
5MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:55
6VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx1:01
7LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:09
8VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team1:18
9LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:52
10GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ2:30
11MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:51
12EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:59
13LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM3:19
14ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:27
15AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing3:42
16CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing3:51
17MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:05
18DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura4:32
19KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx4:36
20VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo4:36
21OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:38
22DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad4:41
23KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra4:41
24REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx4:42
25BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team4:48
26ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling4:48
27GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM4:54
28FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:24
29SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 5:29
30SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team5:36
31KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura5:41
32VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo5:56
33BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:11
34BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg6:23
35MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:57
36KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 7:40
37VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo8:09
38BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo8:23
39BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health9:20
40VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx10:34
41DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE11:24
42MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ11:48
43RICHIOUD GretaArkéa Pro Cycling Team12:24
44LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling12:47
45PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team13:53
46GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service14:13
47ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling14:34
48LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope14:37
49ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service15:24
50YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team15:59
51WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM16:06
52NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team16:13
53HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo16:15
54CANT SannePlantur-Pura16:39
55COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team16:53
56ERAUD SéverineStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime16:54
57LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team17:41
58CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo17:47
59BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra17:58
60VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo18:05
61CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling18:22
62CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing18:27
63MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg18:27
64PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team18:36
65DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra18:50
66HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 18:52
67BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ18:53
68FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE18:56
69FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg18:59
70CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health19:01
71ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing19:13
72DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB19:20
73SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg19:32
74FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team19:55
75BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE20:01
76MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team20:27
77BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ20:51
78BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team20:54
79BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ21:15
80BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling21:17
81LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team21:19
82ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad21:44
83RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health21:54
84VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB21:54
85CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health22:21
86GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg22:49
87GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope23:05
88SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling23:55
89HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB23:55
90FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team24:19
91MORICHON AnaisArkéa Pro Cycling Team24:36
92GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad24:41
93SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra25:14
94DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra25:43
95VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service26:22
96BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team26:34
97VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo26:58
98STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra27:22
99ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:23
100DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura27:36
101BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team27:41
102THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo27:45
103SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura28:16
104VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo28:30
105BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad29:32
106POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE29:38
107KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM29:41
108MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx29:56
109SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:40
110GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team31:35
111LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team32:05
112BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service32:13
113SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service32:29
114NEWSOM EmilyEF Education-TIBCO-SVB32:45
115PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing34:20
116ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team35:40
117LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team37:17
118BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team37:23
119BIDEAU SandrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE37:55
120VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo38:08
121RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 39:07
122GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime39:24
123ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team40:07
124VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg40:50
125WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health40:58
126BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB41:38
127AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE41:58
128LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team46:22
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 217
2WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM191
3KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx144
4CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling86
5PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service84
6VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo71
7BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo67
8LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo60
9MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco55
10AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing54
11NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing48
12BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra46
13VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx38
14ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37
15LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope33
16REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx30
17MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx27
18DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE26
19DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra25
20LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team25
21MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope25
22GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ25
23LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM24
24WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health23
25ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling22
26BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg20
27BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team20
28CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing20
29CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo19
30EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB19
31FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg18
32DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad18
33GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM18
34NEWSOM EmilyEF Education-TIBCO-SVB17
35DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura17
36GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope17
37SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 16
38LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM16
39CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health15
40HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 15
41VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team11
42KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 10
43BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE10
44CANT SannePlantur-Pura9
45BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8
46KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra8
47PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing7
48BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ7
49SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team7
50FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
51LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling6
52RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 6
53CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing6
54RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health6
55BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team5
56SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service4
57LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope4
58VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo4
59PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team4
60ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3
61ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team3
62GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team2
63VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo2
64POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE2
65HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB-6
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura 16:25:30
2BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:16
3GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:22
4VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo1:24
5BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg1:51
6GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service9:41
7LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope10:05
8YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:27
9VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo13:33
10PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team14:04
11CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health14:29
12FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team15:23
13BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE15:29
14BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team16:22
15VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB17:22
16GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg18:17
17GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope18:33
18SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra20:42
19KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM25:09
20LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team32:45
21RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 34:35
22GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime34:52
23VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg36:18
24AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE37:26
25LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team41:50
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg8
2DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE5
3ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling5
4BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team4
5REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx4
6CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4
7VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx3
8BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg2
9MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg2
10CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health2
11LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM2
12MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx1
13GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ1
14LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo1
15EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1
16RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health1
17YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
18DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra1
19HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team SD Worx 49:07:55
2Canyon//SRAM Racing0:56
3Trek - Segafredo3:53
4Team DSM3:56
5Team Jumbo-Visma 4:01
6FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:11
7Team BikeExchange - Jayco10:47
8Movistar Team12:40
9Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling18:33
10Plantur-Pura21:51
11Valcar - Travel & Service24:29
12UAE Team ADQ27:25
13Uno-X Pro Cycling Team27:26
14EF Education-TIBCO-SVB32:43
15Le Col - Wahoo34:49
16Liv Racing Xstra36:19
17Parkhotel Valkenburg36:27
18Arkéa Pro Cycling Team37:26
19AG Insurance - NXTG Team38:33
20Human Powered Health39:46
21Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad41:51
22St Michel - Auber93 WE42:45
23Cofidis Women Team46:51

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

