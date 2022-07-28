Tour de France Femmes stage 5: Lorena Wiebes dominates sprint to win again
Balsamo and Vos complete the top three on stage 5.
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) showed her well-known sprinting speed at the end of stage five of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, blasting clear of the peloton inside the final 200 meters and reaching the line well clear of her rivals.
Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) was second into Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, marginally ahead of the ongoing race leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra), Maike Van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo).
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) went the wrong way inside the final kilometer while trying to set things up for Balsamo.
It was Wiebes’ second victory of the race, adding to her success in Paris last Sunday. “I am really happy to win two stages,” she said. “When it is flat, we believe in it. We are really committed as a team and I think we showed today we are a really strong team.”
The 175.6 kilometer stage was longer than the riders usually face and featured a long-distance breakaway group of Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB), Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG), Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) and the Cypriot national champion Antri Christoforou (Human Powered Health).
They gained a maximum advantage of almost four minutes but the sprinters’ teams prevented any further gains and gradually hauled them back. Despite the disruption of the large crash which put Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) out of the race with injury, the peloton was less than 40 seconds behind heading onto the race’s bonus climb with just over 20 kilometers remaining.
Berteau attacked here and drew Christoforou clear but despite a spirited drive to the line they were hauled back with 2.8 kilometers remaining. Berteau surged again just before the junction was made but it was all over 400 meters later.
Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) led the bunch into the final kilometer, the European champion putting in a very powerful performance. Vos was positioned right behind her and remained prominent into the finishing straight.
Wiebes struck out early and won easily, with Balsamo and Vos next across the line. Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) and Maike Van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo) were fourth and fifth.
Vos’ third place added another four seconds to her overall lead and she ended the stage 20 seconds clear of Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram Racing).
It was a successful day for her, but so too for Wiebes, who clocked up her 17th win this year. “I felt today again strong in the sprint,” she said. “I am happy to deliver this sprint after a long stage,” she said.
“I am really happy, especially because Franzi [Franziska Koch] did such a strong ride with controlling the race from the beginning on. When the four went away, Franzi took the pace of the peloton. I think she was riding for 100 k at the front controlling the break. She kept the gap the same and she did an amazing effort, so I am happy to finish it off.”
She was wearing the green jersey during the stage, but yellow jersey Vos still leads that classification. Wiebes is moving closer, though, and confirmed her intentions.
“It is still a goal to get the green jersey and also to keep the GC with Juliette [Labous], she is also riding really strong. Today was really a team effort and that is most important.”
How the race unfolded
Stage five of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was a relatively flat 175.6 kilometers from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. It was the longest race the women’s peloton had this year and indeed was over 15 kilometers longer than what the UCI normally permits for a women’s stage.
In contrast to the distance, the profile was more straightforward than recent days. There were just two categorized climbs, the fourth category Plagny la Bianche Côte (km 61.5) and the identically-ranked Côte de Gripport (km 105.5), as well as the bonus climb of the Col di Haut de Bois (km 155).
Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma) started the day in the yellow jersey of race leadership, 16 seconds clear of Silvia Persico (Valcar – Travel and Service). She also topped the points standings but her maillot jaune meant that the green jersey was worn by Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), who started the day second in that competition. Femke Gerritse (Parkhotel Valkenburg) was in the polka dot jersey as best climber and Julie De Wilde (Plantur-Pura) was best young rider.
Early on Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) and Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG) got clear of the peloton and had eight seconds after 13.5 kilometers of racing. Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) and Cypriot national champion Antri Christoforou (Human Powered Health) set off in pursuit and bridged across approximately 27 kilometers after the start, where the gap was 55 seconds.
Of those, Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) was the best placed overall, but her 77th place at 19:27 meant that she was no danger to the general classification riders.
Team DSM were setting the pace in the bunch but were allowing the break to gain time. After 58 kilometers, just before the day’s first categorized climb, the gap was up to 3:40; Berteau led Christoforou across the prime line soon afterwards.
The quartet continued to work but their advantage dropped over the next 44 kilometers and was 2:50 as they raced to the base of the next climb. Berteau was again first to the top there, and then finished second to Louw in the intermediate sprint at kilometer 114.1. Newsom and Christoforou were third and fourth, while back in the bunch race leader Vos led out the sprint but was passed just before the line by Wiebes, who was clearly faster.
A crash, a chase and then a sprinters’ showdown
The bunch had been conserving energy until that point but was showing signs of livening up. With 50 kilometers left the gap between the leaders and the bunch had dropped back to 1:40. However the impetus went out of the chase five kilometers later when there was a crash in the peloton, causing a large ripple effect.
At least 30 riders hit the deck and while most remounted and quickly chased back on, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) was one of a group of riders who were further back and took longer to rejoin.
Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) was even more unfortunate, being assessed by the race’s doctors for what appeared to be a shoulder or neck injury, and leaving the race.
The breakaway quartet continued to work together but things were looking more difficult for them when their advantage had dropped to 1:18 with 30 kilometers left. This further ebbed to 37 seconds over the next ten kilometers, prompting Berteau to attack on the bonus climb with 21.5 kilometers remaining. The others struggled but Christoforou was able to get back up to her, making it two leaders heading towards the top.
Berteau took the three bonus seconds at the top ahead of Christoforou, who didn’t contest the gallop. The bunch crossed the summit 36 seconds behind the leaders and was looking much more active after that point, with the main teams pushing forward to maneuver their key riders into position.
The two leaders responded in turn and increased their own pace, upping their buffer to 40 seconds with ten kilometers to go and still holding 35 seconds with six kilometers remaining. Berteau was doing the lion’s share of the work and really putting in a defiant ride, but the bunch finally made contact with 2.8 kilometers remaining. Berteau attacked just as the junction was made but it was all over 400 meters later.
Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) led the peloton into the final kilometer, the European champion putting in a very powerful performance. Teammate Elisa Longo Borghini then swept past to try to help Elisa Balsamo for the sprint, but went the wrong way inside the final 600 meters.
Vos was prominent on the finishing straight but Wiebes blasted past and hit the line comfortably ahead of Balsamo, Vos, Barbieri and the rest, collecting her second stage win of the Tour de France Femmes.
Tour de France Femmes Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|4:32:16
|2
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|5
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|6
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|7
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|8
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|9
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|10
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|11
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|12
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|13
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|14
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:00
|15
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|16
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|17
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|18
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:00
|19
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|20
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|21
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|22
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|23
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:00
|24
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|25
|MORICHON Anais
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|26
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|27
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|28
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|29
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:00
|30
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|31
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|32
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|33
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|34
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|35
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:00
|36
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|37
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|38
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|39
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|40
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|41
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|42
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|43
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|44
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|45
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|46
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|47
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|48
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|49
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|50
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|51
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|52
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|53
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|54
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|55
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|56
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|57
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|58
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|59
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|60
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|61
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|62
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:09
|63
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:09
|64
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|0:09
|65
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|0:09
|66
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:09
|67
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:09
|68
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:09
|69
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:09
|70
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:12
|71
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:12
|72
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:12
|73
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:12
|74
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12
|75
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:12
|76
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:12
|77
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:12
|78
|VAN AGT Eva
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:12
|79
|ERAUD Séverine
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|0:12
|80
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:12
|81
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|0:12
|82
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:12
|83
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:12
|84
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:12
|85
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:12
|86
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:12
|87
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:12
|88
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12
|89
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:12
|90
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:12
|91
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:12
|92
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12
|93
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:12
|94
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:12
|95
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:12
|96
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:20
|97
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:20
|98
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:20
|99
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:28
|100
|NEWSOM Emily
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:39
|101
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:39
|102
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:39
|103
|MEERTENS Lone
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:39
|104
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|105
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|0:51
|106
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:57
|107
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|1:11
|108
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:20
|109
|BIDEAU Sandrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:20
|110
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:22
|111
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:22
|112
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|1:24
|113
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:26
|114
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:27
|115
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:30
|116
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:36
|117
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:36
|118
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:36
|119
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:36
|120
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:22
|121
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|2:31
|122
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:52
|123
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:34
|124
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|6:43
|125
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|6:48
|126
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|6:48
|127
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|14:54
|128
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|19:47
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:20:58
|2
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:20
|3
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:20
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:34
|5
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:55
|6
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|1:01
|7
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:09
|8
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|1:18
|9
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:52
|10
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|2:30
|11
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2:51
|12
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:59
|13
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|3:19
|14
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:27
|15
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:42
|16
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:51
|17
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:05
|18
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|4:32
|19
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|4:36
|20
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:36
|21
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:38
|22
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|4:41
|23
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|4:41
|24
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|4:42
|25
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|4:48
|26
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|4:48
|27
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|4:54
|28
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:24
|29
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:29
|30
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|5:36
|31
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|5:41
|32
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:56
|33
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6:11
|34
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6:23
|35
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:57
|36
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:40
|37
|VAN AGT Eva
|Le Col - Wahoo
|8:09
|38
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:23
|39
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|9:20
|40
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|10:34
|41
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|11:24
|42
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|11:48
|43
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|12:24
|44
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|12:47
|45
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|13:53
|46
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|14:13
|47
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|14:34
|48
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|14:37
|49
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|15:24
|50
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15:59
|51
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|16:06
|52
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|16:13
|53
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|16:15
|54
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|16:39
|55
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|16:53
|56
|ERAUD Séverine
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|16:54
|57
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|17:41
|58
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:47
|59
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|17:58
|60
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|18:05
|61
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|18:22
|62
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|18:27
|63
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18:27
|64
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|18:36
|65
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|18:50
|66
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:52
|67
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|18:53
|68
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|18:56
|69
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18:59
|70
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|19:01
|71
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|19:13
|72
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|19:20
|73
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|19:32
|74
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|19:55
|75
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|20:01
|76
|MEERTENS Lone
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|20:27
|77
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|20:51
|78
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|20:54
|79
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|21:15
|80
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|21:17
|81
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|21:19
|82
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|21:44
|83
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|21:54
|84
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|21:54
|85
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|22:21
|86
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|22:49
|87
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|23:05
|88
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|23:55
|89
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|23:55
|90
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|24:19
|91
|MORICHON Anais
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|24:36
|92
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|24:41
|93
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25:14
|94
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25:43
|95
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|26:22
|96
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|26:34
|97
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|26:58
|98
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|27:22
|99
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:23
|100
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|27:36
|101
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|27:41
|102
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:45
|103
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|28:16
|104
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|28:30
|105
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|29:32
|106
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|29:38
|107
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|29:41
|108
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|29:56
|109
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:40
|110
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|31:35
|111
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|32:05
|112
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|32:13
|113
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|32:29
|114
|NEWSOM Emily
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|32:45
|115
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|34:20
|116
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|35:40
|117
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|37:17
|118
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|37:23
|119
|BIDEAU Sandrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|37:55
|120
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|38:08
|121
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|39:07
|122
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|39:24
|123
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|40:07
|124
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|40:50
|125
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|40:58
|126
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|41:38
|127
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|41:58
|128
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|46:22
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|217
|2
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|191
|3
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|144
|4
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|86
|5
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|84
|6
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|71
|7
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|67
|8
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|60
|9
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|55
|10
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|54
|11
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|48
|12
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|46
|13
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|38
|14
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37
|15
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|33
|16
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|30
|17
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|27
|18
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|26
|19
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25
|20
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|25
|21
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|25
|22
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|25
|23
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|24
|24
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|23
|25
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|22
|26
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|27
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|20
|28
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|20
|29
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|30
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|19
|31
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|32
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|18
|33
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|18
|34
|NEWSOM Emily
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|17
|35
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|17
|36
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|17
|37
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|38
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|16
|39
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|15
|40
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|41
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|11
|42
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|43
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|10
|44
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|9
|45
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8
|46
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|8
|47
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7
|48
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|7
|49
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|7
|50
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|51
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|6
|52
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|53
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|54
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|6
|55
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|5
|56
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|4
|57
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|4
|58
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|59
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|4
|60
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3
|61
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|3
|62
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|2
|63
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|64
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|2
|65
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|-6
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|16:25:30
|2
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:16
|3
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:22
|4
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:24
|5
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:51
|6
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|9:41
|7
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|10:05
|8
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:27
|9
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|13:33
|10
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|14:04
|11
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|14:29
|12
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|15:23
|13
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|15:29
|14
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|16:22
|15
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|17:22
|16
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18:17
|17
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|18:33
|18
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|20:42
|19
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|25:09
|20
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|32:45
|21
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:35
|22
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|34:52
|23
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36:18
|24
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|37:26
|25
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|41:50
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|2
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|5
|3
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|4
|5
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|4
|6
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|7
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|3
|8
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|9
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|10
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|2
|11
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|2
|12
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|1
|13
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|1
|14
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|15
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1
|16
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|1
|17
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|18
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1
|19
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team SD Worx
|49:07:55
|2
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:56
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:53
|4
|Team DSM
|3:56
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:01
|6
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6:11
|7
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:47
|8
|Movistar Team
|12:40
|9
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|18:33
|10
|Plantur-Pura
|21:51
|11
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|24:29
|12
|UAE Team ADQ
|27:25
|13
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|27:26
|14
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|32:43
|15
|Le Col - Wahoo
|34:49
|16
|Liv Racing Xstra
|36:19
|17
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36:27
|18
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|37:26
|19
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|38:33
|20
|Human Powered Health
|39:46
|21
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|41:51
|22
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|42:45
|23
|Cofidis Women Team
|46:51
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.