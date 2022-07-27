Tour de France Femmes stage 4: Marlen Reusser wins epic gravel stage
Marianne Vos finished in the main group and retained her overall lead in the race.
Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) took the biggest win of her career on stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
The Swiss rider attacked with 23km to go on the key gravel stage of the race and built up an advantage of over a minute on the final set of climbs before holding off the chase to take a well-deserved and impressive win.
Overnight leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) fended off attacks to finish in the main pack to defend the yellow jersey.
Ahead of the final climb a group of four riders kicked clear and remained ahead of the GC group of favorites all the way to the line with Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) taking second place ahead of Alena Amialiusik (Canyon SRAM Racing) and Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB).
“We did it. The team had the plan to make a hard race and not let it come down to an easy final. We said to attack and one would go, and I lucky it was me,” Reusser said at the finish.
“We have our GC leaders, and we always keep them in front. This team is always aggressive and open race strategy, so everyone is capable of winning a stage if it’s possible. Today I was the lucky one who could go, and I am very grateful. I think every day is so far in this Tour. This stage suits the kind of rider that I am, it was hard, but not harder than other stages. I don’t know if this is the best. For sure it is super good.”
Reusser’s win came down to a well-timed attack between the sectors of gravel. She attacked just as the pace of the race eased and quickly built up a steady advantage. Reusser was no threat to the GC riders, starting the stage over five minutes down and as the race stagnated at several points the 30-year-old kept the pressure on and made use of SD Worx strength in numbers.
Vos finished in the main group at 1:40 and retained her overall lead in the race with a 16-second lead over Silvia Persico (Valcar – Travel & Service) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).
How the race unfolded
After a number of early attacks, a group of three containing Coralie Demay (St.Michel Auber 93), Laura Asencio (Ceratizit-WNT) and Valerie Demay (Liv Racing Xstra) moved clear with just over 80km remaining. The trio built up a lead of almost two minutes as they hit the foot of the first climb of the Côte de Celles-sur-Ource.
The pace at the front of the peloton increased dramatically as the climb came into view, with the gap to the break dropping by 30 seconds and with Coralie Demay slipping back to leave two leaders.
As soon as the short climb was finished the riders turned onto sector 4, the first of four sectors with Movistar setting the pace for team leader Annemiek van Vleuten. SD Worx then hit the front with leader Demi Vollering looking to position herself near the front and out of trouble. The first sector caused little trouble for either the remaining two leaders in the break or the GC riders and with 50km to go the race hit the second climb of the Côte du Val des Clos with the break still 1:11 ahead.
Coralie Demay used the 15 percent slopes to drop her last remaining companion from the break as Lotte Kopecky was surprisingly dropped from the chase group. That didn’t stop SD Worx from continuing on the front with the peloton reduced to less than 30 riders ahead of sector 3 of gravel roads.
🎙 🏅Marlen Reusser:
“We did it! The team had the plan to make a hard race. In this tour, everyday is hard.”
« Nous l’avons fait ! L’équipe avait prévu de rendre la course difficile. Dans ce #TDFF, chaque journée est difficile. »#WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/Sw6MAWG9wh
— Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) July 27, 2022
Van Vleuten, who was looking to bounce back from losing time on stage 3 due to illness, was forced to unclip after colliding with another rider as Reusser hit the front of the group as she looked to keep the pressure on for Vollering.
With 38km to go Demay had just 34 seconds of an advantage left, with Kopecky chasing back to the yellow jersey group to give SD Worx a full quota of riders.
Demay was caught on the second sector, the longest of the race at 4.7km, but as the bunch strung out a number of mechanical began to hit the race favorites. Stage 3 winner Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig was forced to change bikes after a puncture but was well-paced by her team and connected with her rivals before the end of the sector.
Mavi Garcia also had to change bikes as up front Reusser once more dictated the tempo. Vollering and Ellen van Dijk swapped turns on the front before Katarzyna Niewiadoma had her own mechanical that forced Canyon to drop back and assist its team leader.
As the race hit the Côte de Maître Jean only 17 riders remained in contention and over the top Reusser attacked. The SD Worx rider quickly built up a lead of nearly 30 seconds. By the time she reached the foot of the next climb of the Côte de Vitry the gap had gone out to almost a minute. The final gravel sector saw little action from the GC favorites with Vos forced off the road at one point and Garcia suffering her second mechanical of the stage. Van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini then had flats before Garcia was knocked down by her own team car shortly after the sector.
Amialiusik attacked from the yellow jersey group and was chased down by Muzic and then Ewers but once more there was little desire from the GC favorites to put each other under pressure.
Tour de France Femmes Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|3:16:30
|2
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:24
|3
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:24
|4
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:24
|5
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:40
|6
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|1:40
|7
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:40
|8
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:40
|9
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:40
|10
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|1:40
|11
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:40
|12
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|1:40
|13
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|14
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:40
|15
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:40
|16
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:40
|17
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:40
|18
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|1:40
|19
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:40
|20
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|1:40
|21
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:40
|22
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:40
|23
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:40
|24
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:40
|25
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:40
|26
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:40
|27
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:47
|28
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:32
|29
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:32
|30
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|3:11
|31
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|3:11
|32
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|3:11
|33
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:11
|34
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:11
|35
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|3:11
|36
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|3:11
|37
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|3:11
|38
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:11
|39
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:11
|40
|VAN AGT Eva
|Le Col - Wahoo
|3:11
|41
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:11
|42
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|3:11
|43
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:11
|44
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|6:22
|45
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|7:11
|46
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|7:11
|47
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|9:12
|48
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|9:12
|49
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9:30
|50
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|9:30
|51
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|9:51
|52
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|9:51
|53
|MORICHON Anais
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|9:51
|54
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|9:51
|55
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|9:51
|56
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|12:12
|57
|ERAUD Séverine
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|12:17
|58
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|13:37
|59
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|13:37
|60
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|13:37
|61
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|13:37
|62
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14:10
|63
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|14:10
|64
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|14:10
|65
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|14:10
|66
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|14:10
|67
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|14:10
|68
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|14:10
|69
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|14:10
|70
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14:10
|71
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|14:10
|72
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|14:10
|73
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|14:10
|74
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|14:10
|75
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|14:10
|76
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14:10
|77
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|14:10
|78
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|14:10
|79
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|14:10
|80
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|14:10
|81
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|14:10
|82
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|14:10
|83
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|14:10
|84
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|14:10
|85
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14:10
|86
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|14:10
|87
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|14:10
|88
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|14:10
|89
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|14:10
|90
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|14:10
|91
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|14:10
|92
|NEWSOM Emily
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|14:10
|93
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|14:10
|94
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|14:10
|95
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|14:10
|96
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|14:10
|97
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14:10
|98
|MEERTENS Lone
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|14:10
|99
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|14:10
|100
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14:10
|101
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|14:10
|102
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|14:10
|103
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:10
|104
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|14:10
|105
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:10
|106
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|14:10
|107
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|14:10
|108
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|14:10
|109
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|14:10
|110
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14:10
|111
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:10
|112
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|14:10
|113
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|14:10
|114
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:10
|115
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:10
|116
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|14:10
|117
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14:10
|118
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|15:12
|119
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|17:09
|120
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|17:09
|121
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|17:09
|122
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|17:09
|123
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|18:22
|124
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:22
|125
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|20:05
|126
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|20:05
|127
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|20:08
|128
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|23:15
|129
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|24:06
|130
|BIDEAU Sandrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|24:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:48:46
|2
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:16
|3
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:16
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:21
|5
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:51
|6
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|0:57
|7
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:05
|8
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|1:14
|9
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:48
|10
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2:20
|11
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|2:26
|12
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2:47
|13
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|2:55
|14
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:55
|15
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:11
|16
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:26
|17
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:49
|18
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|4:28
|19
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|4:32
|20
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:32
|21
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:34
|22
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|4:37
|23
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|4:37
|24
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|4:38
|25
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|4:44
|26
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|4:44
|27
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|4:50
|28
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:01
|29
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:11
|30
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:25
|31
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|5:32
|32
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|5:37
|33
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6:07
|34
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6:19
|35
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:53
|36
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:36
|37
|VAN AGT Eva
|Le Col - Wahoo
|7:53
|38
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:25
|39
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|9:16
|40
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|10:21
|41
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|11:08
|42
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|11:21
|43
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|11:32
|44
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|12:20
|45
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|13:44
|46
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|13:49
|47
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|13:57
|48
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|14:21
|49
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|14:30
|50
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|15:08
|51
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|15:43
|52
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|15:49
|53
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15:55
|54
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:07
|55
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|16:12
|56
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|16:24
|57
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|16:35
|58
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|16:37
|59
|ERAUD Séverine
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|16:38
|60
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|17:21
|61
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|17:33
|62
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|17:37
|63
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|17:54
|64
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|18:01
|65
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|18:18
|66
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|18:23
|67
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|18:23
|68
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18:23
|69
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|18:37
|70
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|18:37
|71
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|18:40
|72
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18:43
|73
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:48
|74
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|18:48
|75
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|18:49
|76
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|19:16
|77
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|19:27
|78
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|19:39
|79
|MEERTENS Lone
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|19:44
|80
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|20:47
|81
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|21:03
|82
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|21:04
|83
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|21:07
|84
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|21:11
|85
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|21:28
|86
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|21:28
|87
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|21:38
|88
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|21:38
|89
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|21:50
|90
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|22:25
|91
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|23:01
|92
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|23:39
|93
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|23:51
|94
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|23:58
|95
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|24:03
|96
|MORICHON Anais
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|24:32
|97
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25:10
|98
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:19
|99
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25:27
|100
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25:42
|101
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|25:57
|102
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|26:18
|103
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|26:21
|104
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|26:30
|105
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|26:40
|106
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|26:48
|107
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|26:54
|108
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|27:06
|109
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|27:37
|110
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|29:28
|111
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|29:34
|112
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|29:52
|113
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:24
|114
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|30:30
|115
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|30:39
|116
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|31:16
|117
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|31:22
|118
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|31:49
|119
|NEWSOM Emily
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|32:03
|120
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|32:25
|121
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:29
|122
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|34:16
|123
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|35:36
|124
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|36:22
|125
|BIDEAU Sandrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|36:31
|126
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|39:08
|127
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|39:10
|128
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|39:51
|129
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|41:42
|130
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|45:39
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|186
|2
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|128
|3
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|128
|4
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|72
|5
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|63
|6
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|60
|7
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|55
|8
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|54
|9
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|48
|10
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|48
|11
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37
|12
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|37
|13
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|33
|14
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|33
|15
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|30
|16
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|28
|17
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|27
|18
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|26
|19
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25
|20
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|25
|21
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|24
|22
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|23
|23
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|20
|24
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|25
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|20
|26
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|19
|27
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|19
|28
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|29
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|18
|30
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|31
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|17
|32
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|16
|33
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|34
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|35
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|11
|36
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|10
|37
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|10
|38
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|39
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|10
|40
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|8
|41
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8
|42
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|7
|43
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|7
|44
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7
|45
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|46
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|6
|47
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|48
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|6
|49
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|50
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|5
|51
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|52
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|4
|53
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|4
|54
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3
|55
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|56
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|2
|57
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|-6
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|11:53:14
|2
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:16
|3
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:22
|4
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:33
|5
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:51
|6
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|9:29
|7
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|9:53
|8
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:27
|9
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|12:53
|10
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|13:33
|11
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|13:55
|12
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|14:09
|13
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|14:20
|14
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|14:59
|15
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|15:11
|16
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|17:10
|17
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17:57
|18
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|18:33
|19
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|20:42
|20
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|22:38
|21
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|26:02
|22
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:01
|23
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|34:40
|24
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|34:42
|25
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|37:14
|26
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|41:11
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|2
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|5
|3
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|4
|5
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|6
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|3
|7
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|8
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|9
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|2
|10
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|11
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|1
|12
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|1
|13
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1
|14
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1
|16
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|1
|17
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team SD Worx
|35:31:07
|2
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:56
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:44
|4
|Team DSM
|3:56
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:01
|6
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6:11
|7
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:26
|8
|Movistar Team
|12:40
|9
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|18:33
|10
|Plantur-Pura
|21:51
|11
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|24:29
|12
|UAE Team ADQ
|27:25
|13
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|27:26
|14
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|32:19
|15
|Le Col - Wahoo
|34:37
|16
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36:15
|17
|Liv Racing Xstra
|36:19
|18
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|37:26
|19
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|37:45
|20
|Human Powered Health
|39:37
|21
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|41:39
|22
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|42:21
|23
|Cofidis Women Team
|46:27
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.