Tour de France Femmes stage 4: Marlen Reusser wins epic gravel stage

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) took the biggest win of her career on stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The Swiss rider attacked with 23km to go on the key gravel stage of the race and built up an advantage of over a minute on the final set of climbs before holding off the chase to take a well-deserved and impressive win.

Overnight leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) fended off attacks to finish in the main pack to defend the yellow jersey.

Ahead of the final climb a group of four riders kicked clear and remained ahead of the GC group of favorites all the way to the line with Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) taking second place ahead of Alena Amialiusik (Canyon SRAM Racing) and Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB).

“We did it. The team had the plan to make a hard race and not let it come down to an easy final. We said to attack and one would go, and I lucky it was me,” Reusser said at the finish.

“We have our GC leaders, and we always keep them in front. This team is always aggressive and open race strategy, so everyone is capable of winning a stage if it’s possible. Today I was the lucky one who could go, and I am very grateful. I think every day is so far in this Tour. This stage suits the kind of rider that I am, it was hard, but not harder than other stages. I don’t know if this is the best. For sure it is super good.”

Also read:

Reusser’s win came down to a well-timed attack between the sectors of gravel. She attacked just as the pace of the race eased and quickly built up a steady advantage. Reusser was no threat to the GC riders, starting the stage over five minutes down and as the race stagnated at several points the 30-year-old kept the pressure on and made use of SD Worx strength in numbers.

Vos finished in the main group at 1:40 and retained her overall lead in the race with a 16-second lead over Silvia Persico (Valcar – Travel & Service) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

How the race unfolded

After a number of early attacks, a group of three containing Coralie Demay (St.Michel Auber 93), Laura Asencio (Ceratizit-WNT) and Valerie Demay (Liv Racing Xstra) moved clear with just over 80km remaining. The trio built up a lead of almost two minutes as they hit the foot of the first climb of the Côte de Celles-sur-Ource.

The pace at the front of the peloton increased dramatically as the climb came into view, with the gap to the break dropping by 30 seconds and with Coralie Demay slipping back to leave two leaders.

As soon as the short climb was finished the riders turned onto sector 4, the first of four sectors with Movistar setting the pace for team leader Annemiek van Vleuten. SD Worx then hit the front with leader Demi Vollering looking to position herself near the front and out of trouble. The first sector caused little trouble for either the remaining two leaders in the break or the GC riders and with 50km to go the race hit the second climb of the Côte du Val des Clos with the break still 1:11 ahead.

Coralie Demay used the 15 percent slopes to drop her last remaining companion from the break as Lotte Kopecky was surprisingly dropped from the chase group. That didn’t stop SD Worx from continuing on the front with the peloton reduced to less than 30 riders ahead of sector 3 of gravel roads.

Van Vleuten, who was looking to bounce back from losing time on stage 3 due to illness, was forced to unclip after colliding with another rider as Reusser hit the front of the group as she looked to keep the pressure on for Vollering.

With 38km to go Demay had just 34 seconds of an advantage left, with Kopecky chasing back to the yellow jersey group to give SD Worx a full quota of riders.

Demay was caught on the second sector, the longest of the race at 4.7km, but as the bunch strung out a number of mechanical began to hit the race favorites. Stage 3 winner Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig was forced to change bikes after a puncture but was well-paced by her team and connected with her rivals before the end of the sector.

Mavi Garcia also had to change bikes as up front Reusser once more dictated the tempo. Vollering and Ellen van Dijk swapped turns on the front before Katarzyna Niewiadoma had her own mechanical that forced Canyon to drop back and assist its team leader.

As the race hit the Côte de Maître Jean only 17 riders remained in contention and over the top Reusser attacked. The SD Worx rider quickly built up a lead of nearly 30 seconds. By the time she reached the foot of the next climb of the Côte de Vitry the gap had gone out to almost a minute. The final gravel sector saw little action from the GC favorites with Vos forced off the road at one point and Garcia suffering her second mechanical of the stage. Van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini then had flats before Garcia was knocked down by her own team car shortly after the sector.

Amialiusik attacked from the yellow jersey group and was chased down by Muzic and then Ewers but once more there was little desire from the GC favorites to put each other under pressure.

Tour de France Femmes Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx3:16:30
2MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:24
3AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:24
4EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:24
5VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:40
6KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx1:40
7PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service1:40
8ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:40
9LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo1:40
10VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx1:40
11LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:40
12LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM1:40
13VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team1:40
14LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:40
15CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing1:40
16NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:40
17ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:40
18MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx1:40
19LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:40
20KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura1:40
21BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg1:40
22GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service1:40
23BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:40
24VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo1:40
25FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:40
26NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team1:40
27MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:47
28OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:32
29MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:32
30DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura3:11
31DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:11
32BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team3:11
33GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ3:11
34KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra3:11
35GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM3:11
36RICHIOUD GretaArkéa Pro Cycling Team3:11
37SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team3:11
38SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:11
39KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:11
40VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo3:11
41VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo3:11
42VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx3:11
43BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo3:11
44BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health6:22
45MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ7:11
46LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope7:11
47NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team9:12
48DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE9:12
49LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team9:30
50PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team9:30
51WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM9:51
52ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service9:51
53MORICHON AnaisArkéa Pro Cycling Team9:51
54COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team9:51
55ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling9:51
56DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB12:12
57ERAUD SéverineStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime12:17
58BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ13:37
59ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing13:37
60GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope13:37
61BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra13:37
62SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg14:10
63KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM14:10
64VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo14:10
65LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team14:10
66PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team14:10
67BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE14:10
68CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling14:10
69ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team14:10
70YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:10
71CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing14:10
72POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE14:10
73VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service14:10
74RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health14:10
75MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx14:10
76MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg14:10
77DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra14:10
78VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo14:10
79PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing14:10
80BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ14:10
81FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE14:10
82VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo14:10
83HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB14:10
84BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team14:10
85FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg14:10
86ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad14:10
87BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB14:10
88BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ14:10
89VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB14:10
90CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health14:10
91LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team14:10
92NEWSOM EmilyEF Education-TIBCO-SVB14:10
93SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling14:10
94SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra14:10
95DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra14:10
96FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team14:10
97GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg14:10
98MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team14:10
99MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health14:10
100LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:10
101AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE14:10
102VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo14:10
103HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 14:10
104GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad14:10
105ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:10
106CANT SannePlantur-Pura14:10
107DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura14:10
108BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling14:10
109HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo14:10
110VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg14:10
111CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo14:10
112CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health14:10
113STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra14:10
114THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo14:10
115RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 14:10
116WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health14:10
117BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:10
118FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team15:12
119BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team17:09
120SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura17:09
121GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team17:09
122BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team17:09
123BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service18:22
124SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:22
125ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team20:05
126GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime20:05
127SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service20:08
128BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad23:15
129LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team24:06
130BIDEAU SandrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE24:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 11:48:46
2PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:16
3NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:16
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:21
5MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:51
6VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:57
7LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:05
8VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team1:14
9LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:48
10CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing2:20
11GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ2:26
12MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:47
13LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM2:55
14EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:55
15ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:11
16AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing3:26
17MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:49
18DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura4:28
19KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx4:32
20VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo4:32
21OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:34
22DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad4:37
23KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra4:37
24REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx4:38
25BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team4:44
26ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling4:44
27GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM4:50
28VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo5:01
29FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:11
30SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 5:25
31SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team5:32
32KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura5:37
33BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:07
34BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg6:19
35MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:53
36KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 7:36
37VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo7:53
38BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo8:25
39BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health9:16
40VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx10:21
41DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE11:08
42LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling11:21
43MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ11:32
44RICHIOUD GretaArkéa Pro Cycling Team12:20
45NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team13:44
46PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team13:49
47GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service13:57
48LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope14:21
49ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling14:30
50ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service15:08
51HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo15:43
52NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team15:49
53YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team15:55
54CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo16:07
55WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM16:12
56DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB16:24
57CANT SannePlantur-Pura16:35
58COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team16:37
59ERAUD SéverineStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime16:38
60MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health17:21
61ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing17:33
62LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team17:37
63BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra17:54
64VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo18:01
65CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling18:18
66CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing18:23
67PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team18:23
68MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg18:23
69BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE18:37
70DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra18:37
71FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE18:40
72FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg18:43
73HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 18:48
74CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health18:48
75BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ18:49
76SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg19:16
77BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team19:27
78FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team19:39
79MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team19:44
80BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ20:47
81LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team21:03
82BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling21:04
83WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health21:07
84BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ21:11
85CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health21:28
86ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad21:28
87VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo21:38
88VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB21:38
89RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health21:50
90GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg22:25
91GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope23:01
92HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB23:39
93SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling23:51
94GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad23:58
95FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team24:03
96MORICHON AnaisArkéa Pro Cycling Team24:32
97SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra25:10
98THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo25:19
99DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra25:27
100STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra25:42
101ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco25:57
102VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service26:18
103DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura26:21
104BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team26:30
105BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB26:40
106SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura26:48
107VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo26:54
108KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM27:06
109BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team27:37
110BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad29:28
111POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE29:34
112MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx29:52
113SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:24
114LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team30:30
115BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service30:39
116VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo31:16
117GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team31:22
118LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team31:49
119NEWSOM EmilyEF Education-TIBCO-SVB32:03
120SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service32:25
121RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 33:29
122PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing34:16
123ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team35:36
124BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team36:22
125BIDEAU SandrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE36:31
126GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime39:08
127VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg39:10
128ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team39:51
129AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE41:42
130LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team45:39
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 186
2WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM128
3KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx128
4PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service72
5CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling63
6LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo60
7VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo55
8AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing54
9NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing48
10MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco48
11ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37
12BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo37
13LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope33
14VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx33
15REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx30
16BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra28
17MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx27
18DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE26
19DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra25
20MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope25
21LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM24
22WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health23
23CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing20
24BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg20
25ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling20
26GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ19
27EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB19
28CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo19
29NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team18
30FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg18
31DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura17
32LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM16
33SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 16
34HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 12
35VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team11
36DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad10
37GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM10
38KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 10
39BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE10
40KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra8
41BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8
42SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team7
43GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope7
44PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing7
45FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
46LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling6
47CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing6
48RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health6
49RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 6
50BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team5
51VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo4
52PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team4
53CANT SannePlantur-Pura4
54ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3
55VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo2
56GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team2
57HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB-6
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura 11:53:14
2BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:16
3GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:22
4VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:33
5BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg1:51
6GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service9:29
7LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope9:53
8YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:27
9MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health12:53
10VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo13:33
11PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team13:55
12BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE14:09
13CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health14:20
14BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team14:59
15FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team15:11
16VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB17:10
17GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg17:57
18GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope18:33
19SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra20:42
20KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM22:38
21LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team26:02
22RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 29:01
23GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime34:40
24VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg34:42
25AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE37:14
26LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team41:11
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg8
2DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE5
3ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling5
4REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx4
5CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4
6VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx3
7BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg2
8MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg2
9LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM2
10LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo1
11MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx1
12GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ1
13EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1
14YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
15DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra1
16RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health1
17HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team SD Worx 35:31:07
2Canyon//SRAM Racing0:56
3Trek - Segafredo3:44
4Team DSM3:56
5Team Jumbo-Visma 4:01
6FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:11
7Team BikeExchange - Jayco10:26
8Movistar Team12:40
9Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling18:33
10Plantur-Pura21:51
11Valcar - Travel & Service24:29
12UAE Team ADQ27:25
13Uno-X Pro Cycling Team27:26
14EF Education-TIBCO-SVB32:19
15Le Col - Wahoo34:37
16Parkhotel Valkenburg36:15
17Liv Racing Xstra36:19
18Arkéa Pro Cycling Team37:26
19AG Insurance - NXTG Team37:45
20Human Powered Health39:37
21Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad41:39
22St Michel - Auber93 WE42:21
23Cofidis Women Team46:27

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

