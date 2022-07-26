Tour de France Femmes stage 3 video highlights

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift continued on Tuesday with a 133.6km third stage from Reims to Épernay.

On paper, the hilly stage, containing three category 4 climbs and a category 3 climb was anyone’s to take, offering opportunities for sprinters or for a breakaway to form. In the end, the latter scenario unfolded, and for the second day in a row an elite group, including yellow jersey Marianne Vos, got away to the finish.

Watch the full highlights below and get ready for tomorrow’s stage 4, another hilly day covering 126.8km from Troyes to Bar-Sur-Aube.