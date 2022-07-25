Tour de France Femmes stage 2 video highlights

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to Provins presented another opportunity for the sprinters to show off their speed. Other riders had different plans, however.

White jersey Maike van der Duin (Le Col–Wahoo) would attack off the front with about 30km to go, and was eventually joined by a dream team of a breakaway, including Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM), world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), and Silvia Persico (Valcar–Travel & Service).

It wasn’t just top riders in the breakaway wreaking havoc on the race. Crashes defined the day as well, most notably one with 25km to go that would take GC contender Marta Cavalli (FDJ Suez Futuroscope) out of the race after she was run into at full speed after having already hit the deck. Those who escaped the crash soon found themselves in a reset race, the peloton split into many groups and the GC contenders staring down lost seconds.

You can watch the day’s highlights in this video clip.