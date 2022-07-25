Tour de France Femmes stage 2: Marianne Vos wins big with stage win and yellow jersey

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) launched an unstoppable sprint from a six-rider group to win stage 2 of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The Dutch woman’s huge surge saw her secure the GC lead after overnight yellow jersey Lorena Wiebes missed the winning split.

Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Kasia Neiwiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) rounded out the stage podium after the tough uphill sprint.

“It’s not revenge, it’s just beautiful, a beautiful day,” Vos said after finishing second to Wiebes on stage 1.

Victory in Provins gives Vos the 241st victory of a near-unmatchable palmarès. Adding to the tally at the inaugural Tour de France Femmes added something extra.

“For now it’s definitely the best [victory], it’s incredible,” she said. “Of course, you’re here and trying to be focused but to take victory today it’s beautiful I have to thank my team.”

Trek-Segafredo dominated a crucial six-rider escape that went clear in the final 20km. Elisa Longo Borghini and Elisa Balsamo animated the escape, but came up short in the final and missed the podium.

FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope had a disaster ride through what was a crash-riddled final. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig lost 1:38 and top climber Marta Cavalli abandoned after her heavy fall.

Lisa Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) also lost time.

Early break doesn’t last long

Rotem Gafinovitz (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss), Femke Gerritse (Parkhotel-Valkenburg), Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health), and Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing-Xstra) kicked into the day’s first break in the opening 20km of racing and roared to a 2:30 lead.

DSM did the pulling ahead of what looked set to be a dead-cert bunch sprint.

A shift in direction of the course saw the the wind blow hard across the bunch. The stiff breeze and an upping of pressure as teams tried to force splits demolished the lead four’s advantage to bring the bunch back together at 78km to go.

Crashes cause carnage as FDJ suffers

Like stage 1 on Sunday, crashes were a constant in the frantic final hour as the peloton sped toward Provins.

A crash toward the back of the bunch at 30km to go brought dozens of riders down though all involved looked to remount their bikes. Just a handful of kilometers later an AG Insurance-NXTG went wide at a bend and flying into a curb.

The drama continued with a dramatic incident at around 25km to go. A crash ripped through the bunch, catching out Marta Cavalli (FDJ Suez Futuroscope), who was then piled into at high speed by Nicole Frain (Parkhotel Valkenburg). Cavalli gingerly got back on the bike and looked in pain as she struggled through the cars to chase.

A fourth incident occurred just minutes later as the peloton ripped through narrow roads ahead of the intermediate sprint.

Meanwhile, a lone attack by white jersey wearer Maike van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo) was left unattended as the peloton blew to bits.

Uttrup Ludwig was the biggest name caught in the carnage and FDJ dropped back en-masse to pace her back.

SD Worx led the charge into the bunch sprint at 20km to go, with Wiebes scooping the seconds.

Balsamo makes the sprinters suffer

Balsamo lit the burners in the confusion after the intermediate sprint in what proved to be the pivotal move.

Longo Borghini, Vos, Niewiadoma, Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) and breakaway rider Van der Duin jumped into the world champ’s wheels and the stellar sextet got the gap.

Annemiek van Vleuten missed the move and Movistar chased hard, but the escapees were never seen again as they surged to a 40-second lead.

Balsamo led the lead group into the shallow final climb to the line. The Italian’s compatriot and teammate Longo Borghini kicked out of the wheel before Niewiadoma dragged the bunch back together.

Van der Duin tried to move next but faded before Niewiadoma lit up the sprint. Vos marked and powered away from the pack with a huge sprint that scored her the stage and the yellow jersey.

Uttrup Ludwig never made it back to the top GC contenders in the hectic final phase of racing and is now nearly two minutes back on GC.

The rest of the classification contenders came to the line in a flurry of small groups and head into stage 3 between 40 and 60 seconds back on Vos.

Tour de France Femmes Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:14:02
2PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
3NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:02
5VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo0:12
6WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM0:29
7DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:29
8BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:29
9KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:29
10CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:29
11GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:29
12VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:29
13CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:29
14ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:29
15DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:34
16LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:34
17ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:34
18MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:34
19HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:34
20NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:34
21DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:34
22HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo0:34
23BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:34
24MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:34
25KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:34
26EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:34
27VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:34
28YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:34
29VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:34
30PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:34
31FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:34
32AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:34
33CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing0:34
34MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:34
35LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:34
36BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:34
37SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:34
38LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:34
39GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:34
40CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health0:42
41KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:46
42CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:46
43BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:52
44WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health0:56
45CANT SannePlantur-Pura1:00
46BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ1:00
47SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team1:02
48MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:34
49BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo1:26
50OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:34
51ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:34
52VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo1:26
53LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:38
54VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo1:38
55REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx1:38
56ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service1:38
57BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:38
58BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health1:38
59MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health1:38
60RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health1:38
61BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team1:38
62MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:38
63POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE2:07
64BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:20
65ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing2:51
66KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura2:58
67DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:20
68FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team3:22
69CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health3:22
70NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team3:22
71ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:22
72ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team3:22
73BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:22
74VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo3:22
75NEWSOM EmilyEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:22
76BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ3:22
77SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg3:22
78GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:22
79MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ3:22
80BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE3:22
81FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team3:22
82LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:22
83SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura3:22
84SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:22
85DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra3:22
86FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg3:22
87LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:22
88ERAUD SéverineStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime3:22
89MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:22
90SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra3:22
91PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team3:22
92DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra3:22
93VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx3:22
94BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ3:22
95BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team3:46
96GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team3:46
97FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:48
98GRINCZER NatalieStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime3:57
99GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg4:04
100ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:17
101LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team4:46
102JANSE VAN RENSBURG FrancesStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime4:46
103KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM4:49
104GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime4:49
105MORICHON AnaisArkéa Pro Cycling Team5:13
106COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team5:13
107RICHIOUD GretaArkéa Pro Cycling Team5:13
108GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5:13
109STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra5:13
110HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB5:13
111VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB5:13
112DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura5:13
113ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team5:13
114LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:25
115LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:25
116RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 6:25
117BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad6:25
118MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx6:25
119KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM6:25
120VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo6:25
121VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo6:25
122BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team6:25
123THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo6:25
124BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:25
125SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:25
126VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service8:29
127BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service8:29
128GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service8:29
129SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service8:29
130BIDEAU SandrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE8:29
131VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg8:29
132AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE8:36
133WOLLASTON AllyAG Insurance - NXTG Team9:35
134PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing9:39
135SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:52
136LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team11:45
137SQUIBAN MaevaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime13:35
138ABGRALL NoémieStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime22:32
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 5:07:46
2PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:10
3NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:12
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:18
5VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo0:28
6WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM0:35
7KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:41
8BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:45
9DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:45
10VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:45
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:45
12GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:45
13CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:45
14DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:50
15NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:50
16CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing0:50
17LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:50
18VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:50
19MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:50
20KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:50
21YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:50
22ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:50
23HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:50
24MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:50
25LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:50
26GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:50
27HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo0:50
28PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:50
29EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:50
30BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:50
31MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:50
32CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo1:02
33KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:02
34DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:07
35VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo1:07
36MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:07
37LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:07
38FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE1:07
39AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:07
40ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:07
41OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:07
42BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg1:07
43BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:08
44CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health1:15
45CANT SannePlantur-Pura1:16
46BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ1:16
47SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team1:18
48SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:19
49BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo1:42
50VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo1:42
51LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:54
52BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team1:54
53REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx1:54
54ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service1:54
55RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health1:54
56VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo2:09
57MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health2:11
58BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health2:11
59MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team2:11
60ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:25
61BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:36
62BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:50
63ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing3:07
64KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura3:14
65WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health3:34
66DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:36
67GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:38
68BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE3:38
69FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg3:38
70MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:38
71LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:38
72PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team3:38
73BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ3:38
74FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team3:38
75BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:38
76ERAUD SéverineStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime3:38
77DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra3:38
78BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ3:38
79MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ3:38
80VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx3:38
81SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra3:38
82VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo3:53
83SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura3:53
84CHRISTOFOROU AntriHuman Powered Health3:55
85NEWSOM EmilyEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:55
86NEYLAN RachelCofidis Women Team3:55
87LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:55
88ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:55
89SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg3:55
90SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:55
91DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra3:55
92FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:04
93FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team4:07
94GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team4:19
95GRINCZER NatalieStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime4:30
96BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team4:33
97GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg4:37
98ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:50
99KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM5:05
100GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime5:05
101COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team5:46
102RICHIOUD GretaArkéa Pro Cycling Team5:46
103STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra5:46
104HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB5:46
105ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team5:46
106JANSE VAN RENSBURG FrancesStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime5:58
107GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad6:25
108VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB6:25
109DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura6:25
110BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team6:58
111LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:58
112VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo6:58
113LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:58
114KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM7:10
115VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo7:10
116THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo7:37
117BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team7:37
118SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:21
119GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service8:45
120VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service8:45
121BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service8:45
122SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service8:45
123MORICHON AnaisArkéa Pro Cycling Team8:55
124BIDEAU SandrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE9:02
125RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 9:25
126WOLLASTON AllyAG Insurance - NXTG Team9:51
127MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx9:56
128PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing10:12
129VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg10:25
130SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:04
131POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE12:01
132LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team12:57
133AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE12:59
134SQUIBAN MaevaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime13:51
135BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad14:50
136LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team15:28
137ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team15:40
138ABGRALL NoémieStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime24:28
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 120
2WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM104
3KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx85
4VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo55
5CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling50
6MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco48
7PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service40
8NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing33
9BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra28
10LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo27
11ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26
12WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health23
13BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo22
14NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team18
15FRAIN NicoleParkhotel Valkenburg18
16LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM15
17DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura14
18CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing13
19VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx12
20DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad10
21BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE10
22HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 9
23DEMAY CoralieSt Michel - Auber93 WE9
24BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8
25WOLLASTON AllyAG Insurance - NXTG Team8
26SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team7
27GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope7
28KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM7
29GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ6
30CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing6
31CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo6
32RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health6
33BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team5
34LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM4
35CANT SannePlantur-Pura4
36PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team4
37LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3
38ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3
39AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo5:08:14
2DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:17
3YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:22
4GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:22
5PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:22
6BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:22
7VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:39
8BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:39
9CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health0:47
10BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team1:26
11MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health1:43
12GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:10
13BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE3:10
14LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:10
15FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team3:10
16SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra3:10
17GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg4:09
18GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime4:37
19JANSE VAN RENSBURG FrancesStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime5:30
20VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB5:57
21LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:30
22KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM6:42
23GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service8:17
24RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 8:57
25WOLLASTON AllyAG Insurance - NXTG Team9:23
26VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg9:57
27LOUW AnyaAG Insurance - NXTG Team12:29
28AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE12:31
29SQUIBAN MaevaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime13:23
30BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad14:22
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg2
2GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg2
3YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
4RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Canyon//SRAM Racing 15:25:09
2Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05
3Trek - Segafredo0:19
4Team SD Worx0:29
5Team DSM0:34
6Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:46
7Movistar Team1:07
8Le Col - Wahoo1:09
9Uno-X Pro Cycling Team1:13
10AG Insurance - NXTG Team1:43
11St Michel - Auber93 WE2:46
12Human Powered Health2:47
13Liv Racing Xstra3:22
14Plantur-Pura3:24
15Parkhotel Valkenburg3:44
16UAE Team ADQ3:48
17FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope4:31
18EF Education-TIBCO-SVB5:11
19Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5:44
20Team BikeExchange - Jayco6:41
21Cofidis Women Team8:05
22Valcar - Travel & Service9:04
23Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime11:02
24Arkéa Pro Cycling Team13:19

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

