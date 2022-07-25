Tour de France Femmes stage 2: Marianne Vos wins big with stage win and yellow jersey
FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope suffers disaster day as podium favorite Marta Cavalli abandons and Uttrup Ludwig loses time.
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) launched an unstoppable sprint from a six-rider group to win stage 2 of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
The Dutch woman’s huge surge saw her secure the GC lead after overnight yellow jersey Lorena Wiebes missed the winning split.
Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Kasia Neiwiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) rounded out the stage podium after the tough uphill sprint.
“It’s not revenge, it’s just beautiful, a beautiful day,” Vos said after finishing second to Wiebes on stage 1.
Victory in Provins gives Vos the 241st victory of a near-unmatchable palmarès. Adding to the tally at the inaugural Tour de France Femmes added something extra.
“For now it’s definitely the best [victory], it’s incredible,” she said. “Of course, you’re here and trying to be focused but to take victory today it’s beautiful I have to thank my team.”
Trek-Segafredo dominated a crucial six-rider escape that went clear in the final 20km. Elisa Longo Borghini and Elisa Balsamo animated the escape, but came up short in the final and missed the podium.
FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope had a disaster ride through what was a crash-riddled final. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig lost 1:38 and top climber Marta Cavalli abandoned after her heavy fall.
Lisa Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) also lost time.
Early break doesn’t last long
Rotem Gafinovitz (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss), Femke Gerritse (Parkhotel-Valkenburg), Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health), and Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing-Xstra) kicked into the day’s first break in the opening 20km of racing and roared to a 2:30 lead.
DSM did the pulling ahead of what looked set to be a dead-cert bunch sprint.
A shift in direction of the course saw the the wind blow hard across the bunch. The stiff breeze and an upping of pressure as teams tried to force splits demolished the lead four’s advantage to bring the bunch back together at 78km to go.
Crashes cause carnage as FDJ suffers
Like stage 1 on Sunday, crashes were a constant in the frantic final hour as the peloton sped toward Provins.
A crash toward the back of the bunch at 30km to go brought dozens of riders down though all involved looked to remount their bikes. Just a handful of kilometers later an AG Insurance-NXTG went wide at a bend and flying into a curb.
The drama continued with a dramatic incident at around 25km to go. A crash ripped through the bunch, catching out Marta Cavalli (FDJ Suez Futuroscope), who was then piled into at high speed by Nicole Frain (Parkhotel Valkenburg). Cavalli gingerly got back on the bike and looked in pain as she struggled through the cars to chase.
Wat een akelige val van Cavalli #TDFF pic.twitter.com/D9mTHHoLvH
— Sporza 🚴 (@sporza_koers) July 25, 2022
A fourth incident occurred just minutes later as the peloton ripped through narrow roads ahead of the intermediate sprint.
Meanwhile, a lone attack by white jersey wearer Maike van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo) was left unattended as the peloton blew to bits.
Uttrup Ludwig was the biggest name caught in the carnage and FDJ dropped back en-masse to pace her back.
SD Worx led the charge into the bunch sprint at 20km to go, with Wiebes scooping the seconds.
Balsamo makes the sprinters suffer
Balsamo lit the burners in the confusion after the intermediate sprint in what proved to be the pivotal move.
Longo Borghini, Vos, Niewiadoma, Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) and breakaway rider Van der Duin jumped into the world champ’s wheels and the stellar sextet got the gap.
Annemiek van Vleuten missed the move and Movistar chased hard, but the escapees were never seen again as they surged to a 40-second lead.
Balsamo led the lead group into the shallow final climb to the line. The Italian’s compatriot and teammate Longo Borghini kicked out of the wheel before Niewiadoma dragged the bunch back together.
Van der Duin tried to move next but faded before Niewiadoma lit up the sprint. Vos marked and powered away from the pack with a huge sprint that scored her the stage and the yellow jersey.
Uttrup Ludwig never made it back to the top GC contenders in the hectic final phase of racing and is now nearly two minutes back on GC.
The rest of the classification contenders came to the line in a flurry of small groups and head into stage 3 between 40 and 60 seconds back on Vos.
Tour de France Femmes Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:14:02
|2
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|3
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02
|5
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:12
|6
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|0:29
|7
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:29
|8
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:29
|9
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:29
|10
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:29
|11
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:29
|12
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|0:29
|13
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:29
|14
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:29
|15
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:34
|16
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:34
|17
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:34
|18
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:34
|19
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34
|20
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|0:34
|21
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:34
|22
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:34
|23
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:34
|24
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:34
|25
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:34
|26
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:34
|27
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:34
|28
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:34
|29
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:34
|30
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:34
|31
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:34
|32
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:34
|33
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:34
|34
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34
|35
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:34
|36
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:34
|37
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34
|38
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:34
|39
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:34
|40
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|0:42
|41
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|42
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:46
|43
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:52
|44
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|0:56
|45
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|1:00
|46
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:00
|47
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|1:02
|48
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:34
|49
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:26
|50
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:34
|51
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:34
|52
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:26
|53
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:38
|54
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:38
|55
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|1:38
|56
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:38
|57
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:38
|58
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|1:38
|59
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|1:38
|60
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|1:38
|61
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:38
|62
|MEERTENS Lone
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:38
|63
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|2:07
|64
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:20
|65
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2:51
|66
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|2:58
|67
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3:20
|68
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|3:22
|69
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|3:22
|70
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|3:22
|71
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|3:22
|72
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|3:22
|73
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:22
|74
|VAN AGT Eva
|Le Col - Wahoo
|3:22
|75
|NEWSOM Emily
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3:22
|76
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:22
|77
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:22
|78
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:22
|79
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:22
|80
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|3:22
|81
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|3:22
|82
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:22
|83
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|3:22
|84
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:22
|85
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:22
|86
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:22
|87
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:22
|88
|ERAUD Séverine
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|3:22
|89
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:22
|90
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:22
|91
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|3:22
|92
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:22
|93
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|3:22
|94
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:22
|95
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|3:46
|96
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|3:46
|97
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:48
|98
|GRINCZER Natalie
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|3:57
|99
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4:04
|100
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:17
|101
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|4:46
|102
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Frances
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|4:46
|103
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|4:49
|104
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|4:49
|105
|MORICHON Anais
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|5:13
|106
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|5:13
|107
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|5:13
|108
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|5:13
|109
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|5:13
|110
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5:13
|111
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5:13
|112
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|5:13
|113
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|5:13
|114
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:25
|115
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:25
|116
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:25
|117
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|6:25
|118
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|6:25
|119
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|6:25
|120
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|6:25
|121
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|6:25
|122
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|6:25
|123
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:25
|124
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:25
|125
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:25
|126
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:29
|127
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:29
|128
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:29
|129
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:29
|130
|BIDEAU Sandrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|8:29
|131
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:29
|132
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|8:36
|133
|WOLLASTON Ally
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|9:35
|134
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|9:39
|135
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:52
|136
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|11:45
|137
|SQUIBAN Maeva
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|13:35
|138
|ABGRALL Noémie
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|22:32
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:07:46
|2
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:10
|3
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:12
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:18
|5
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:28
|6
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|0:35
|7
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:41
|8
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:45
|9
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:45
|10
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|0:45
|11
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:45
|12
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:45
|13
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:45
|14
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:50
|15
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|0:50
|16
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:50
|17
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:50
|18
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:50
|19
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:50
|20
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:50
|21
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:50
|22
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:50
|23
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|24
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:50
|25
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:50
|26
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:50
|27
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:50
|28
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:50
|29
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:50
|30
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:50
|31
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:50
|32
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02
|33
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02
|34
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:07
|35
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07
|36
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07
|37
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:07
|38
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|1:07
|39
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:07
|40
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:07
|41
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:07
|42
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:07
|43
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:08
|44
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|1:15
|45
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|1:16
|46
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:16
|47
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|1:18
|48
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:19
|49
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:42
|50
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:42
|51
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:54
|52
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:54
|53
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|1:54
|54
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:54
|55
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|1:54
|56
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:09
|57
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|2:11
|58
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|2:11
|59
|MEERTENS Lone
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|2:11
|60
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:25
|61
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:36
|62
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|2:50
|63
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:07
|64
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|3:14
|65
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|3:34
|66
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3:36
|67
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:38
|68
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|3:38
|69
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:38
|70
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:38
|71
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:38
|72
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|3:38
|73
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:38
|74
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|3:38
|75
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:38
|76
|ERAUD Séverine
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|3:38
|77
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:38
|78
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:38
|79
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:38
|80
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|3:38
|81
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:38
|82
|VAN AGT Eva
|Le Col - Wahoo
|3:53
|83
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|3:53
|84
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Human Powered Health
|3:55
|85
|NEWSOM Emily
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3:55
|86
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Cofidis Women Team
|3:55
|87
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:55
|88
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|3:55
|89
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:55
|90
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:55
|91
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:55
|92
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:04
|93
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|4:07
|94
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|4:19
|95
|GRINCZER Natalie
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|4:30
|96
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|4:33
|97
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4:37
|98
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:50
|99
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|5:05
|100
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|5:05
|101
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|5:46
|102
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|5:46
|103
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|5:46
|104
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5:46
|105
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|5:46
|106
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Frances
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|5:58
|107
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|6:25
|108
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|6:25
|109
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|6:25
|110
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|6:58
|111
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:58
|112
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|6:58
|113
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:58
|114
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|7:10
|115
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|7:10
|116
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:37
|117
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7:37
|118
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:21
|119
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:45
|120
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:45
|121
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:45
|122
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:45
|123
|MORICHON Anais
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|8:55
|124
|BIDEAU Sandrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|9:02
|125
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:25
|126
|WOLLASTON Ally
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|9:51
|127
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|9:56
|128
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|10:12
|129
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10:25
|130
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:04
|131
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|12:01
|132
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|12:57
|133
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|12:59
|134
|SQUIBAN Maeva
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|13:51
|135
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|14:50
|136
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|15:28
|137
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|15:40
|138
|ABGRALL Noémie
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|24:28
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|120
|2
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|104
|3
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|85
|4
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|55
|5
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|50
|6
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|48
|7
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|40
|8
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|33
|9
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|28
|10
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|11
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26
|12
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|23
|13
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|14
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|18
|15
|FRAIN Nicole
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|16
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|15
|17
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|14
|18
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|13
|19
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|12
|20
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|10
|21
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|10
|22
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|23
|DEMAY Coralie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|9
|24
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8
|25
|WOLLASTON Ally
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|8
|26
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|7
|27
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|7
|28
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|7
|29
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|6
|30
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|31
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|32
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|6
|33
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|5
|34
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|4
|35
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|4
|36
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|4
|37
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3
|38
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3
|39
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|5:08:14
|2
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:17
|3
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:22
|4
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:22
|5
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:22
|6
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:22
|7
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|8
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:39
|9
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|0:47
|10
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:26
|11
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|1:43
|12
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:10
|13
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|3:10
|14
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:10
|15
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|3:10
|16
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:10
|17
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4:09
|18
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|4:37
|19
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Frances
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|5:30
|20
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5:57
|21
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:30
|22
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|6:42
|23
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:17
|24
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:57
|25
|WOLLASTON Ally
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|9:23
|26
|VAN ROOIJEN Anne
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:57
|27
|LOUW Anya
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|12:29
|28
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|12:31
|29
|SQUIBAN Maeva
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|13:23
|30
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|14:22
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|2
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|3
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|4
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|15:25:09
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:19
|4
|Team SD Worx
|0:29
|5
|Team DSM
|0:34
|6
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:46
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|8
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:09
|9
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:13
|10
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:43
|11
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|2:46
|12
|Human Powered Health
|2:47
|13
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:22
|14
|Plantur-Pura
|3:24
|15
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:44
|16
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:48
|17
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|4:31
|18
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5:11
|19
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|5:44
|20
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:41
|21
|Cofidis Women Team
|8:05
|22
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|9:04
|23
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|11:02
|24
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|13:19
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.