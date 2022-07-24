Tour de France Femmes stage 1: Lorena Wiebes sprints to victory

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

She was the favorite and with the pressure on in Paris, Lorena Wiebes delivered. The Team DSM sprinter shot to victory on the Champs-Élysées ahead of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx).

The Dutchwoman will pull on the first yellow jersey of the Tour de France Femmes after a first stage full of attacks on the picturesque circuit around Paris.

It is the sixteenth win of Wiebes’ 2022 season as she cements her position as the fastest sprinter in pro cycling.

The race came down to a big bunch sprint after final attacker and Combativity prize winner Gladys Verhulst (Le Col-Wahoo) was pulled back with two kilometers to go.

Jumbo-Visma put Marianne Vos in pole position and she started her sprint early on the right of the road. Wiebes accelerated a moment after she did and showed her peerless speed on the left side, winning by over a bike length.

“It’s amazing, the team did an amazing job. I’m really happy with this win,” Wiebes said afterwards. “It was a really long and chaotic sprint. I expected Marianne would do a long sprint. Luckily, I could accelerate one more time and hold it to the finish line.”

She sprinted, unburdened by her tag as the big favourite. “I was quite relaxed before the start, we did everything as normal and saw it as a normal race. Of course, I was a bit nervous towards the final,” she said, with a laugh. “I’m really happy to finish this off.”

“I think the whole team deserves this after the amazing season we already had and we are ready for the next ones.”

