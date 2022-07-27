Tour de France Femmes: Mavi García knocked down by own team car

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mavi García was thrown to the ground in Wednesday’s wild stage across four gravel sectors after being struck by her own team car late in stage four at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The Spanish national champion had punctured twice after she chased back to the main bunch in the fourth of four sectors when her own UAE Team ADQ struck her from behind.

García was thrown to the ground, and lost contact with the leaders in the decisive stage.

García started stage 4 in sixth overall at 55 seconds back.

She was unable to regain contact with the leaders, but managed to finish the stage despite being knocked down heavily on her shoulder her back.

García crossed the line 33rd at 3:11 back, and slipped to 11th overall at 2:26 back.

