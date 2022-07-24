Tour de France Femmes: Marianne Vos is second-fastest on Champs-Élysées

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

PARIS, France (VN) – Even before taking second place in the first stage of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) was already written into the history of the race.

In 2014, Vos was one of three cyclists to pen a petition to Christian Prudhomme, the director of the Tour de France, demanding that women be allowed to race. That year, the ASO launched La Course, a one-day consolation. Vos won the race on the Champs-Élysées.

On Sunday, the Dutchwoman finished second to Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) in a sprint in the same place. Although the finish was bittersweet, Vos still made time to enjoy the historic day.

“It was a great day,” she said. “I was focused on the race, but at the same time, I was enjoying it.”

Vos’ Jumbo-Visma teammates set up the 35-year-old for a successful sprint early in the stage.

“My team did a perfect job from two laps out, they were already out front from two laps out to keep me there and keep me safe and out of trouble,” Vos said. “Actually, everything went perfect.”

With an expected bunch sprint finish, the only thing that didn’t go perfectly was Vos’ ability to match Wiebes’ sprint at the end.

Anna Henderson led the peloton into the last 300 meters, launching Vos up the right side of the road, with Wiebes responding immediately.

Vos said that she had no regrets on the day.

“I can’t blame myself,” she said. “Lorena deservedly won today. We all know she is hard to beat. The fact that I came so close gives me a good feeling.”