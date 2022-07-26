Tour de France Femmes: Amanda Spratt forced out after stage 2 crash

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) has been forced to leave the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift due to injuries sustained in a crash.

The Australian rider, who came into the race with hopes of a stage win and a final overall podium place, crashed on stage 2, and although she finished the stage, was unable to start Tuesday morning’s third stage from Reims to Épernay.

Damien Bertrand, Team Doctor:

“Amanda had lots of pain at her right ribs, knee and wrist. At the hospital she had x-ray and CT scan and luckily nothing is broken. For this reason we will evaluate tomorrow morning her situation in order to understand if she will be fit to race.” — Team BikeExchange-Jayco (@GreenEDGEteam) July 25, 2022

Spratt was taken to hospital after stage 2 and although X-rays cleared her of any broken bones, the team told VeloNews on Tuesday morning that Spratt had been unable to sleep throughout the night. The team also released a statement on Twitter.

“We had a hope yesterday that she would be okay. Luckily there were no broken bones but with the pain that she’s in and the lack of movement, she’s not capable of going on the bike today. We are one down and it’s really sad for her. She’s had bad luck lately and in the biggest race of the season but we have five more riders and we will keep fighting,” said ​​team sport director Martin Vestby.

Spratt has endured a difficult twelve months. She came back from surgery over the winter and looked to find some form in June. However she was forced out of the Giro Rosa Donne due to COVID-19 when sitting in sixth place overall.

The Australian is expected to leave BikeExchange-Jayco at the end of the season when her current contract expires.