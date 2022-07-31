The final overall standings in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Annemiek van Vleuten repeated her stage victory of 24 hours earlier on the final day of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, attacking on the day’s final climb and once again beating Demi Vollering to the line.

Van Vleuten (Movistar Team) made her move with six kilometers remaining and beat her Team SD Worx rival to the top of La Super Planche des Belles Filles by 30 seconds, while Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) was best of the rest at 1:43.

She went head to head with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) on the final dirt road section, beating her by nine seconds and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) by 13. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) had been with the chase group on the climb but was detached slightly in the finale, netting sixth.

U.S star Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) was seventh while Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) lost contact with the group towards the end and had to be satisfied with eighth. Spanish champion Mavi García (UAE-ADQ) and Liane Lippert (Team DSM) completed the top-10.

Van Vleuten dominated the general classification, ending up with a 3:48 winning margin over Vollering and 6:35 on Niewiadoma.

Labous finished fourth, while both Persico and Longo Bourghini overtook Uttrup Ludwig, who slipped from fifth to seventh in the final overall standings. Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) was eighth, just ahead of Ewers and García.

Double stage winner and former race leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) was an emphatic winner in the points classification, 98 points clear of Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx). Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT) was third.

Vollering had started the stage just one point clear of Van Vleuten in the Queen of the Mountains contest but padded her lead to end up four points ahead. Niewiadoma’s fourth on the final climb saw her overtake Longo Borghini for third.

Shirin Van Anrooij (Trek -Segafredo) was best of the young riders, 5:41 clear of Mischa Bredewold (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and 16:43 faster than Julia Borgström (AG Insurance-NXTG).

Canyon-SRAM Racing was top team, beating FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope by 14:19 and Trek-Segafredo by 24:34.