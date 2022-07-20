Movistar announces team to back Annemiek van Vleuten at Tour de France Femmes

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Movistar has announced the team to support Annemiek van Vleuten in her efforts to win the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

Van Vleuten already has one grand tour win under her best this season after storming to Giro d’Italia Donne victory earlier this month, beating Marta Cavali (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) by nearly two minutes. She also claimed two stage victories along the way.

Supporting Van Vleuten will be a team that is markedly similar to the one that helped her in Italy, with just one change. Jelena Eric will not ride in France, and she has been replaced by sprinter Sheyla Gutiérrez.

Emma Norsgaard and Arlenis Sierra will provide the squad with victory opportunities on sprint and hilly stages, as well as being key in the opening parts of the important mountain days. Gutiérrez can also go in for the sprint finishes but is likely to play a lead-out role for Norsgaard.

Paula Patiño will be an important rider for Van Vleuten in the high mountains, while Aude Biannic will be there to help on the flat and hilly stages.

Van Vleuten is one of the major favorites for victory at the Tour de France Femmes, particularly after the way she dominated at the Giro d’Italia Donne. This season will be one of only two opportunities that the Dutch woman has to win the race after recently announcing her retirement at the end of next year.