Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

Marlen Reusser out of Tour de France Femmes with concussion

The head injury was revealed through a hospital examination following stage 6.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marlen Reusser suffered a concussion in a crash during stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and will not start stage 7 tomorrow.

The team SD Worx rider crashed with 22 kilometers to go and remounted to finish the stage 15 minutes after winner Marianne Vos. A hospital examination later revealed the head injury.

It’s a disappointing way for the 30-year-old Swiss rider to end the Tour, but she leaves as the winner of stage 4.

Read also: 

As the race enters its final two stages this weekend in the mountains, team SD Worx’s GC hopefuls Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Demi Vollering, who are in fifth and sixth overall at 1:05 and 1:11 back from race leader Vos, will miss the extra support that Reusser could have provided.

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo