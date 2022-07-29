Marlen Reusser out of Tour de France Femmes with concussion

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marlen Reusser suffered a concussion in a crash during stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and will not start stage 7 tomorrow.

The team SD Worx rider crashed with 22 kilometers to go and remounted to finish the stage 15 minutes after winner Marianne Vos. A hospital examination later revealed the head injury.

It’s a disappointing way for the 30-year-old Swiss rider to end the Tour, but she leaves as the winner of stage 4.

As the race enters its final two stages this weekend in the mountains, team SD Worx’s GC hopefuls Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Demi Vollering, who are in fifth and sixth overall at 1:05 and 1:11 back from race leader Vos, will miss the extra support that Reusser could have provided.