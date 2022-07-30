Lorena Wiebes given green light to grind on at Tour de France Femmes

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Sprint sensation Lorena Wiebes (DSM) was given the green light to race into the mountains after falling heavily in Friday’s stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Double stage winner and inherited green jersey wearer Wiebes fell heavily in a fast downhill deep into the final of stage 6.

The Dutchwoman was bloodied and battered and limped to the line more than seven minutes back on stage winner Marianne Vos.

“Lorena felt really good but sadly she crashed on the downhill badly,” said DSM teammate Juliette Labous. “We knew she would not come back.”

DSM officials confirmed Saturday that Wiebes would start stage 7’s “Queen Stage” of the Tour de France Femmes after receiving stitches in her elbow Friday night.

Wiebes will roll out Saturday wearing the maillot vert on behalf of points classification leader Vos.

Two mountain stages closing the inaugural Tour will see the sprinter out of the winner’s photo and far from contention to overhaul Vos’ dominant lead in the race for green. Those slopes will likely feel a little steeper for Wiebes.