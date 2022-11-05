Become a Member

Liv renews sponsorship of Tour de France Femmes white jersey for 2023

The jersey for best young rider was won by Shirin van Anrooij this year.

Women’s bike brand Liv has announced that it will renew its sponsorship of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for 2023.

The Taiwanese company will continue to sponsor the white jersey for the best young rider, which is awarded to the top-ranked U23 rider in the general classification, after backing it at this year’s inaugural edition.

Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) won the jersey in 2022, fending off competition from Parkhotel Valkenburg’s Mischa Bredewold.

“Continuing our sponsorship of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is perfectly aligned with our commitment to helping advance women’s participation in cycling,” Liv founder and Giant Group chairperson, Bonnie Tu said.

“The inaugural event was a success and by signing on as a long-term partner, we hope the next generation of female cyclists will see that Liv believes in women and that recognizes we have the potential to achieve our dreams and compete at cycling’s highest level.”

The Tour de France Femmes was revived by ASO this season after a gap of more than 30 years since the last official women’s Tour was raced in the 1980s.

Virtual cycling company Zwift signed on as the title sponsor ahead of this season’s edition, after penning a four-year deal with the race. Holding onto Liv for another season will be a big boost to the event as it looks to become a firm fixture on the calendar.

“Partnering with Liv for this successful first edition of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was a natural fit for the race and our organization,” said Julien Goupil, ASO’s media and partnerships director, said.

“As the only bike sponsor of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Liv has been steadfast in its commitment to women’s cycling and we look forward to continuing to work with them in the upcoming years to raise the bar for women’s cycling.”

