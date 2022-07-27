Highlights: Tour de France Femmes stage 4

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was a dusty affair through the gravel roads of northeast France. The final 60km of today’s 126.8km stage from Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube contained four sectors of white gravel roads, offering a challenge rarely seen outside of Strade Bianche in the spring.

Team SD Worx put in a strong effort to control the race and put itself in a position to win. Not everyone escaped the gravel stage unscathed however. In one particularly frightening moment, Mavi Garcia was knocked down by her team car, after having already had a run of bad luck with punctures earlier in the day. She continued on, but sustained a big hit to her GC hopes.

Watch the full video highlights below.