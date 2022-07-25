Amanda Spratt set to leave BikeExchange-Jayco at the end of the season

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Amanda Spratt looks destined to leave BikeExchange-Jayco at the end of the season with her current deal set to expire.

The 34-year-old has been with Gerry Ryan’s backed team since turning professional in 2012. It’s unclear where Spratt has moved to as yet, but VeloNews has learned that her time on the Australian team is winding down. Spratt is currently racing the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

A three-time winner of the Tour Down Under, Spratt has forged a career as one of the most successful and consistent climbers in the women’s WorldTour.

She has finished second in both Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the women’s road race at the 2018 UCI road world championships.

The Australian has also won three stages and the overall at the Emakumeen Bira, taking a stage at the Giro d’Italia, and made the podium in both Amstel Gold Race, and the worlds.

Today was a historic day. So proud (& maybe a bit emotional) to be a part of it and get our @LeTourFemmes underway. This day meant a lot! Unfortunately I crashed with 5kms to go as it was heating up for the final sprint. Got up & finished & hope for better days ahead 🤞🏻👊🏻 #TDFF pic.twitter.com/CghaQJYstV — Amanda Spratt OLY (@AmandaSpratt) July 24, 2022

In October of last year Spratt underwent surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis. She missed over two months of training but she returned to racing in January with a slow build up.

“For me, that was probably the biggest thing in terms of my recovery and rehab that I took out of it is that I was getting better every day. That’s something that for the last year and a half that just was not happening at all,” she told VeloNews earlier this year.

“I think it’s still going to be a long road back. Don’t expect any big results until sort of six months after the operation so that’ll be around mid-April. Until then, I’m not putting too much pressure on myself at the moment, but I know there’s a lot of big goals coming up this year, and a lot of them are later in the year as well.”

Spratt’s best result of the spring was 10th in Liège. She then raced the Giro d’Italia Donne and was sitting sixth overall before leaving the race after returning a positive test for COVID-19.