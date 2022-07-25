Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

Amanda Spratt set to leave BikeExchange-Jayco at the end of the season

Australian rider is currently racing the Tour de France Femmes.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Amanda Spratt looks destined to leave BikeExchange-Jayco at the end of the season with her current deal set to expire.

The 34-year-old has been with Gerry Ryan’s backed team since turning professional in 2012. It’s unclear where Spratt has moved to as yet, but VeloNews has learned that her time on the Australian team is winding down. Spratt is currently racing the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

A three-time winner of the Tour Down Under, Spratt has forged a career as one of the most successful and consistent climbers in the women’s WorldTour.

She has finished second in both Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the women’s road race at the 2018 UCI road world championships.

The Australian has also won three stages and the overall at the Emakumeen Bira, taking a stage at the Giro d’Italia, and made the podium in both Amstel Gold Race, and the worlds.

In October of last year Spratt underwent surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis. She missed over two months of training but she returned to racing in January with a slow build up.

“For me, that was probably the biggest thing in terms of my recovery and rehab that I took out of it is that I was getting better every day. That’s something that for the last year and a half that just was not happening at all,” she told VeloNews earlier this year.

“I think it’s still going to be a long road back. Don’t expect any big results until sort of six months after the operation so that’ll be around mid-April. Until then, I’m not putting too much pressure on myself at the moment, but I know there’s a lot of big goals coming up this year, and a lot of them are later in the year as well.”

Spratt’s best result of the spring was 10th in Liège. She then raced the Giro d’Italia Donne and was sitting sixth overall before leaving the race after returning a positive test for COVID-19.

Stay On Topic

promo logo