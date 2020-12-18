Titan Desert returns to Moroccan roots in 2021 after COVID detour in Spain

Titan Desert, one of the more exotic adventure races, returns to Morocco in 2021 following a one-year COVID detour into Spain in 2020.

Officials of the 15-year-old off-road adventure race confirmed Friday that the 2021 edition will return to its traditional base in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco, set for May 23-28. The 2020 edition was held in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Registration for the 2021 event opened Friday.

The 2021 route includes five stages 639km, with nearly 8,000m of vertical climbing across the Atlas Mountains and nearby desert terrain. Racers participate between the timed legs and camp out in communal bivouacs in the point-to-point race.

Three other events are also on the calendar as part of the adventure series with links to Tour de France owners ASO. An event in Mexico will be held in September, followed by a Spanish event in Almería along the spectacular Cabo de Gata. There is also an event scheduled in Saudi Arabia in December 2021.

The series started in 2006 and draws a mixed field of pro and amateur racers in men’s and women’s fields. Former pros Joaquim Rodríguez, Sylvain Chavanel, Abraham Olano, and Haimar Zubeldia raced in 2019.