Tackle one of gravel’s most challenging climbs at The Wasatch All-Road

The Wasatch All-Road is a challenging gravel event held in the Heber Valley, Utah, located just 45 minutes from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Now in its second year, the mixed-terrain race features three route options ranging from 20 to 100 miles, which all start and finish at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, a former winter Olympics venue. Cyclists will ride through beautiful rural countryside and up the peaks of the High Uintas Wilderness, a hidden gem in Northern Utah.

“The Wasatch All-Road was born out of exploring the mostly untapped gravel in the High Uintas and falling in love with the beauty and difficulty of the terrain,” said Barrett Brandon, a former professional triathlete who helped design the course with race director Jeff Louder.

The race’s signature event, The Full Yeti, covers 100 miles with over 11,000 feet of climbing. Fun in a “that was the hardest thing I have ever done” type of way, the course includes one of gravel’s most challenging climbs: The Wasatch Wall. The rewards for conquering the 12-mile, chunky gravel ascent to 10,000 feet are expansive mountain views and fast descents.

“With 11,000 feet of elevation gain and a lot of big, big climbs, it requires strong, tenacious riders that love gravel,” said Louder, a past winner of the Tour of Utah. “It’s really tailored to people who are motivated by a challenge.” Born and raised in Utah, Louder says he wanted to expose more people to the high-mountain Heber Valley region and its amazing gravel roads, scenic views, and challenging elevation.

“The course kind of epitomizes what Utah is when it comes to riding a bike—it has all the requirements for great gravel riding.”

The slightly more palatable Mid Yeti is still no joke, with 8,000 feet of climbing over 75 miles (Wasatch Wall included). For riders looking for a taste of gravel over a shorter distance, the 20-mile Mini Yeti provides a great intro to the area. Participants will end the day on a dirt finishing circuit at Soldier Hollow, where they’ll be greeted by music, food, and a festival atmosphere.

August 27, 2022

Midway, UT

Register here for the 2022 Wasatch All-Road