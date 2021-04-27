Roll Massif adds Enchanted Circle in New Mexico to sportive lineup

Roll Massif added on its base of eight Colorado-based events with the acquisition of the Enchanted Circle Bicycle Tour in Red River, New Mexico. The Enchanted Circle Bicycle Tour will be held this year on August 28, with 85- and 100-mile options through Questa, Taos, Angel Fire, and Eagle Nest, topping out at 9,820 feet over Bobcat Pass.

The rural tour features 6,900ft of climbing in the long route, and includes full support on course, stocked aid stations, music, food and libations.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our cycling portfolio outside of Colorado to include a tour in New Mexico,” said Roll Massif co-founder Chandler Smith. “Red River and the surrounding area offer a variety of terrain, amazing views and first-class hospitality.”

Enchanted Circle loops around Wheeler Peak, the highest point in New Mexico, and goes over the 9,000ft Old Taos Pass and the 9,820ft Bobcat Pass shown here.

Before launching Roll Massif with Scott Olmsted and Outside Inc CEO Robin Thurston, Smith was the event director for Haute Route Rockies and Ride the Rockies. For his part, Olmsted for years put on Colorado events like Elephant Rock, Tour of the Moon, Copper Triangle, and Tour de Vineyards that became part of Roll Massif in 2019.

The Enchanted Circle Bicycle Tour was formerly known as the Enchanted Circle Century, and it has been existence for 40 years.

As in previous years when it was operated by the Red River Chamber of Commerce, the ride will start and finish on Main Street in downtown Red River.

“The Town of Red River is honored to be part of such an amazing cycling series as Roll Massif,” said Red River mayor Linda Calhoun. “Their long-standing tradition and professional expertise of hosting nationally recognized and successful bicycle events will make this ride a ‘bucket list’ check-off.”

Like VeloNews, Peloton Magazine, Outside Magazine and other premier active lifestyle media brands, Roll Massif is a part of Outside Inc. Riders who join Active Pass for a $99 annual membership fee can ride Enchanted Circle for free, plus get 25 percent off all other Roll Massif events, along with an included one-year subscription to one of Outside’s premier magazine titles like VeloNews, Peloton or Beta, plus access to more events, films, courses, video tutorials, exclusive content, training plans and more.

Roll Massif’s next event is Wild Horse Gravel on May 15. That event is sold out.

Roll Massif Enchanted Circle Bicycle Tour