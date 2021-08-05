Come ride Enchanted Circle with me and Outside+

Red River, Questa, Taos, Angel Fire, Eagle Nest. Two 9,000ft passes. 85- and 100-mile courses. A fully supported sportive and a post-ride fiesta. The Enchanted Circle is brand new to the Roll Massif family, but held on a classic and much-loved route in Northern New Mexico.

As a proud New Mexican, I’m stoked that we are able to offer this supported ride free to Outside+ members on August 28. Sure, you’re welcome to register for the event on its own as hundreds of folks have. But why not sign up for Outside+ to get all of our content, two magazine subscriptions, gear discounts, and an entry into Enchanted Circle?

Is this a sales pitch? Heck yes, it is. And I am happily drinking my own Kool-Aid here. I just went and rode the course with my friends Tim Erwin and Josh Johnson, and you can see the short video we made below for a visual taste of the area.

New Mexico is somewhat unique in the world for its blend of cultures, with deep Native and Hispanic roots mixing with Americans of various backgrounds. Also, the food is supreme. (Yes, I am biased!) Huevos rancheros drenched in red chile, and mopped up with a honey-soaked sopaipilla? Divine.

Similarly, the riding here is special. The Enchanted Circle loops around the Sangre de Cristo mountains, circumnavigating Wheeler Peak, the highest point in the state. For our ride, a police-escorted descent from Red River into the village of Questa is followed by a cascade of rollers into the historic community of Taos, then the climb up Palo Flechado is rewarded with a slaloming descent into the high valley of Angel Fire. One more climb up to the 9,820ft Bobcat Pass and then it’s just a freewheeling joyride down to the post-ride fiesta with live music, food, and beer from Red River Brewery.

The multi-story adobe residential complex at Taos Pueblo has been home to Native Americans for more than a thousand years.

The route is almost entirely rural, passing through Carson National Forest and near the historic Taos Pueblo, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the oldest continuously inhabited community in the United States. The smooth adobe construction of the Taos Pueblo inspires much of the modern day New Mexican architecture.

One thing I love about the Roll Massif sportives is how they introduce people to places as well as to each other. I hope you’ll consider coming to ride the Enchanted Circle with me on August 28.