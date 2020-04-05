Riders battle for $5,000 purse at Yorkshire Grand Prix Zwift Classic

All of the information you need to follow Sunday's Yorkshire Grand Prix, the opening round of the Zwift Classics series.

There are big bucks up for grabs on Sunday.

The women racing in Sunday’s Yorkshire Grand Prix, the opening round of the 2020 Zwift Classics series, are battling for $5,000 in prize cash, which will be distributed amongst the top eight teams.

The race begins at 2 pm Eastern (noon MST). You can watch the event on VeloNews.com.

The winners take home $1,200, with the remaining prize cash listed below:

$1,200 $1,000 $800 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200

Sunday’s race is team points race format, meaning squads will target points that are available at four designate spots along the course, as well as at the finish. There are two sprints and two QOM arches along the course, with each arch awarding 10 through 1 points to the riders who finish 1-10 at the designated points.

The finish arch awards points 25 deep (1st through 25th place), with the winner taking home the maximum 25 points.

The presence of intermediate points is likely to persuade some riders to break from the group early, while others may stay in the pack and battle for the maximum 25 points on offer at the finish line.

Fifteen squads of between three to five riders will compete in the race. There are three UCI professional squads competing in the race: Twenty20, Valcar-Travel, and Canyon-SRAM. Also lining up are Zwift teams Canyon-ZCC, Turbo, Team Heino, Team Breeze, Revolution Velo Racing, Velocity Vixen, Rowe & King, Team Saris, Heino Racing Team, Team Fearless, Vision, Wahoo Esports Team, the ADHR Ladies – Purple Armada, and Turbo teams.

Riders are racing one 27.2-kilometer lap of the Royal Pump Room course, which is part of Zwift’s Yorkshire world championship level. Each lap features 480 meters (1,574 feet) of elevation gain.

Since this is a professional race Zwift has higher requirements than normal for the riders. Every rider must compete with a cadence sensor as well as a heart rate monitor, and any rider not competing with the mandatory hardware will be disqualified. Zwift’s ZADA group (Zwift Accuracy & Data Assessment) will also perform verification checks on the top three finishers in Sunday’s race, and all riders competing in the event are subject to random checks by the group. The ZADA group checks a rider’s past performances and power output data to ensure that racing performances are legitimate.