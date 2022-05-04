Ride #gravelforgood

Become a Member

Rebecca’s Private Idaho is a world-renowned gravel grinder in Ketchum and Sun Valley, Idaho; started in 2013 by professional athlete, entrepreneur, philanthropist and Gravel Hall of Fame inductee Rebecca Rusch. The event’s mission is to connect people, ride with purpose, and celebrate beautiful places. Rebecca’s Private Idaho is one of the world’s largest and most celebrated gravel cycling races. Celebrating its 10th year in 2022, RPI is centered on riding #gravelforgood and serves as the main fundraiser for Rebecca’s non-profit — the Be Good™ Foundation.

Cyclist celebrating at the finish line

Named “One of the World’s 25 Best Bike Rides” by Outside Magazine, the Sun Valley event has grown to include a four-day festival, four-day stage race, and Sunday race distances from 20 to 102 miles. RPI is born from Rebecca’s exploration in her own backyard as she began her love affair with gravel riding. These are roads and trails that can only be shown to you by a local.

Cyclists at Rebecca's Private Idaho

 

RPI was also the first gravel race to add Para-Cycling and non-binary categories, truly showing that everyone from any background and level of cycling experience is welcome and belongs at this event. New this year, through the Be Good Foundation, RPI will welcome scholarship recipients from BIPOC, Para-Cycling, and LGBTQ+ communities to show true inclusion and in an effort to invite more riders into the gravel cycling community.

Cyclists at Rebecca's Private Idaho

Outside+ member perk

Outside+ members will enjoy 10% off Rebecca’s Private Idaho. Your 10% off discount will automatically be applied to each Rebecca’s Private Idaho registration when you checkout using your Outside account on BikeReg. Join Outside+ today.

2022 Rebecca’s Private Idaho

August 31–September 4

Sun Valley, Idaho

Register Here

promo logo