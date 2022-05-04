Ride #gravelforgood

Rebecca’s Private Idaho is a world-renowned gravel grinder in Ketchum and Sun Valley, Idaho; started in 2013 by professional athlete, entrepreneur, philanthropist and Gravel Hall of Fame inductee Rebecca Rusch. The event’s mission is to connect people, ride with purpose, and celebrate beautiful places. Rebecca’s Private Idaho is one of the world’s largest and most celebrated gravel cycling races. Celebrating its 10th year in 2022, RPI is centered on riding #gravelforgood and serves as the main fundraiser for Rebecca’s non-profit — the Be Good™ Foundation.

Named “One of the World’s 25 Best Bike Rides” by Outside Magazine, the Sun Valley event has grown to include a four-day festival, four-day stage race, and Sunday race distances from 20 to 102 miles. RPI is born from Rebecca’s exploration in her own backyard as she began her love affair with gravel riding. These are roads and trails that can only be shown to you by a local.

RPI was also the first gravel race to add Para-Cycling and non-binary categories, truly showing that everyone from any background and level of cycling experience is welcome and belongs at this event. New this year, through the Be Good Foundation, RPI will welcome scholarship recipients from BIPOC, Para-Cycling, and LGBTQ+ communities to show true inclusion and in an effort to invite more riders into the gravel cycling community.

2022 Rebecca’s Private Idaho